Oklahoma woman killed on Christmas Day by man doing target practice in backyard blocks away

COMANCHE, Okla. — An Oklahoma man who was doing target practice with a recently purchased handgun in his backyard on Christmas Day is accused of shooting and killing a woman seated on a front porch blocks away as she held a child in her arms, authorities said.

Cody Wayne Adams, 33, was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of first‑degree manslaughter in connection with the shooting, according to court records. He was later released on a $100,000 bond, records show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 25. CNN has reached out to Adams' lawyer for comment.

The woman, identified as Sandra Phelps, was sitting with family members under a covered front porch at a home in Comanche, about 90 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, on Thursday afternoon when she was struck in her right arm by what appeared to be a single bullet, an affidavit said. Phelps was holding a child in her left arm while seated on a love seat.

The family members told investigators they heard five to seven shots "over several minutes" coming from somewhere north of the home, the affidavit said. Phelps remarked that someone nearby must have gotten "a new gun for Christmas," according to the filing. Shortly after, she said "'ouch' and collapsed." No additional gunshots were heard.

First responders were dispatched to the home around 3:15 p.m., the Stephens County Sheriff's Office said. Phelps was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, according to the affidavit. Investigators said the bullet, after striking Phelps' arm, traveled into her chest cavity. No bullet strikes were found on the house, the filing shows.

Law enforcement officers canvassed the surrounding neighborhood and found one home less than a mile away — where Adams lived — that lacked a suitable backstop for shooting, according to the affidavit. Investigators learned neighbors "had heard Adams shooting during the afternoon about 20 rounds," the document said.

When deputies went to the home, Adams told them he had been firing a Glock .45‑caliber handgun he "bought for himself for Christmas," shooting at a "Red Bull can laying on the ground" in his backyard, the affidavit said.

Investigators found "several spent bullet casings on the ground and on the deck" in Adams' backyard, along with a Red Bull can south of the house. From the point where Adams said he was shooting toward the can, red and blue lights of emergency vehicles at the home where Phelps was shot "were visibly in line with the shooting angle," the affidavit said.

When told that his shooting might have caused the woman's death, Adams became "became visibly upset and began to cry," according to the affidavit. A deputy told him that "there was nothing behind his property to stop any bullets from traveling beyond his property and hurting someone."

After being advised of his rights during a later interview at the sheriff's office, Adams allegedly acknowledged firing multiple rounds southward from his residence, the filing said, using two loaded magazines containing roughly eight and then 10 rounds of Winchester .45-caliber ammunition.

The charging document alleges that Adams caused the woman's death by using a firearm in a way "that created a situation of unreasonable risk and probability of death, or great bodily harm, to another person and demonstrated a conscious disregard for the safety of others."