Karoline Leavitt announces she is pregnant with her second child

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Friday that she and her husband are expecting their second child, a baby girl due in May of next year.

"My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can't wait to watch our son become a big brother," she wrote in an Instagram post showing her baby bump in front of a Christmas tree. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth."

In her post, Leavitt expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles for their support "and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House."

Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, welcomed their first child, also named Nicholas, in July 2024. The press secretary has frequently discussed balancing motherhood and the demands of working on the Trump campaign and in the White House.

In a 2024 interview with conservative outlet "The Conservateur," Leavitt discussed returning to work just four days after giving birth to her son because of the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt.

"I felt compelled to be present in this historic moment," she told the outlet. "The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly."

