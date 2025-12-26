Airlines cancel over 1,000 flights due to winter storm warnings

By Aatreyee Dasgupta, Reuters | Posted - Dec. 26, 2025 at 10:54 a.m.

 
Travelers wait for a flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Nov. 18. Airlines ​have canceled or delayed thousands of flights Friday due to severe winter storm ‌warnings.

Travelers wait for a flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Nov. 18. Airlines ​have canceled or delayed thousands of flights Friday due to severe winter storm ‌warnings. (Jeenah Moon, Reuters)

NEW YORK — Airlines in the United States ​have canceled or delayed thousands of flights during peak holiday travel ⁠on Friday due to severe winter storm ‌warnings, according to flight tracking website ⁠FlightAware.

A total of 1,097 flights ‌were canceled ‍and 3,608 delayed as of 12:00 ⁠p.m. ET, ⁠the website said.

The National Weather Service issued warnings of winter storms this afternoon which "will cause hazardous travel conditions for the Great Lakes into the northern Mid-Atlantic ‍and southern New England today through Saturday morning."

Airports in impacted regions such as John F. Kennedy Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport have also put out ‌posts on the social platform X, warning travelers of potential delays ‌or cancellations.

JetBlue Airways has canceled 225 flights, the most among the carriers, closely followed by Delta Air ⁠Lines, canceling 177 flights ​and 153 by ⁠Republic Airways.

Aatreyee Dasgupta
