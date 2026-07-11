Utah woman's viral video helps raise more than $174K for Navy veteran she spotted at airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A Riverton woman is proving that one moment of compassion can change a life.

On May 21, LaCinda Thackeray was flying home to Utah from Southern California after attending a family funeral when someone outside the window caught her attention.

As she waited to board her plane at John Wayne Airport, she noticed an airport worker struggling to walk across the tarmac.

"I just saw somebody who needed a little bit of support and love and kindness," Thackeray said. "What really was hard for me was just the conditions he was in, and I didn't even know his story at that point."

Before her flight departed, Thackeray recorded a short video of the man and shared it on TikTok, asking if anyone knew who he was.

"Immediately when I sat on the airplane, my thought was, if anybody knew who he was, could we get him retired?" Thackeray said. "I didn't know it was going to take off. I had no idea."

Within a few hours, the video had been viewed more than a million times. Thousands of people shared it, and strangers from around the world began asking how they could help.

The internet soon identified the man as 64-year-old James Blair, a Navy veteran who works as a fuel injector and fuel mechanic at the airport.

By all accounts, Blair has lived a life of service. He served in the Navy from 1980 to 1990.

"We were 20 minutes from launching against Iran when the hostages were in Iran. We had all of our planes loaded with bombs and missiles on our ship and were just waiting for President Reagan to give the go-ahead," Blair said.

After the Navy, Blair said he worked at the Los Angeles International Airport for 13 years and, after a three-year stint as a truck driver, returned to working on planes at John Wayne Airport.

"I've been at John Wayne Airport since April of 2006," Blair said.

Though Blair turned 64 in March, retirement is not on his horizon.

"My plan was to work until I can't work, until I physically can't work," he said. "I have inquiries out about getting knee operations; I'm working on that right now."

Despite ongoing knee problems, Blair said his priority is his elderly mother, whom he lives with.

Thackeray said much of Blair's income goes toward her hospice care.

"She has her good days, and she has her bad days," Blair said.

Encouraged by people online, Thackeray started a GoFundMe campaign. She said donations quickly poured in.

"At one point, I remember telling my husband, 'What did I do?'" Thackeray said. "When we needed to get him the money, that is when we were a little panicky, but then it changed really fast."

The overwhelming support, Thackeray said, presented an exciting opportunity but also some challenges in ensuring that Blair would receive the money.

Until recently, Blair didn't have a smartphone or social media accounts.

His boss volunteered to drive 1.5 hours to his home to help him set up a GoFundMe account so that he could receive the funds as a beneficiary.

"When his boss went out there, it eased so much anxiety," Thackeray said.

Recently, Thackeray returned to California to personally deliver a $174,000 check to Blair.

For Blair, the support from complete strangers has restored his faith in humanity.

"Not in a million years," Blair said when asked if he ever imagined something like this would happen.

"I'm just a person trying to do a job, trying to survive, and the way people give their own money. I have a hard time working to pay bills, so other people probably have the same problems. When they're giving money they really can't spare, that amazes me. I'm just blown away."

Thackeray said the generosity extended far beyond the United States.

"I was speechless because I felt like the world showed up, and I think in these times we need people like that," she said.

"I've been speaking to people all over the world, and they're just, 'Tell James hi!' Give him a hug for us!" she said.

Blair also reflected on how deeply the experience has affected him personally.

"I believed in God, but I didn't really believe in God. But now, with the angel sitting next to you, it's amazing," Blair told Thackeray. "I can't believe how God works in mysterious ways."

Although Blair is still going to work, he recently used some of the funds to buy himself a bed. He continues to care for his mother.

"I mean, I don't know what Salt Lake City living is now, but California is really expensive," Blair said.

What began as a brief glance through an airport window has grown into an unlikely friendship — and a powerful reminder that a single act of kindness can inspire thousands of people to make a difference.

"I'm so happy for him and that he gets to experience this," Thackeray said.

"I told him, I'm just a little part of your story, I'm happy that I could do that, but I hope you can always remember the ones that showed up and donated."

To date, nearly 6,000 people have donated to the fundraiser. It has raised $180,521.00 for Blair.

Thackeray's TikTok video of Blair has been viewed more than 9 million times, garnering nearly 800,000 likes and 8,000 comments.

For more information about the fundraiser, visit: https://gofund.me/51f1c9e16

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.