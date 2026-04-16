Sharon McMahon out as UVU commencement speaker following significant GOP opposition

By Logan Stefanich, KSL | Posted - April 16, 2026 at 10:38 a.m.

 
Sharon McMahon, an author, educator and "newsfluencer," was to be the keynote speaker at UVU's 2026 commencement ceremony. The university announced Thursday that she will no longer be speaking there.

Sharon McMahon, an author, educator and "newsfluencer," was to be the keynote speaker at UVU's 2026 commencement ceremony. The university announced Thursday that she will no longer be speaking there. (Utah Valley University)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Sharon McMahon will not speak at UVU's April 29 commencement following GOP backlash and "increased safety concerns."
  • Criticism arose from perceived insensitive posts after Charlie Kirk's killing at UVU.
  • McMahon condemned the killing publicly; UVU cites safety concerns for speaker removal.

OREM — Amid strong outcry from some of Utah's GOP, Utah Valley University on Thursday announced Sharon McMahon will not serve as the commencement speaker at the university's ceremony on April 29.

"Due to increased safety concerns related to the speaker and in consultation with public safety professionals and Sharon McMahon, Utah Valley University has decided to proceed without a featured commencement speaker for this year's ceremony," the university said in a statement Thursday.

"We look forward to coming together as a community to celebrate UVU's largest graduating class in history, with more than 13,400 graduates, about one third of whom are the first in their families to graduate from college."

The criticism surrounding the selection of McMahon stemmed from what some perceived to be inconsiderate social media posts made by McMahon — commonly referred to as "America's government teacher" — in the aftermath of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk being shot and killed while speaking on UVU's campus.

How it happened

Almost immediately after UVU announced last month that McMahon would give the keynote address at the university's commencement ceremony, prominent members of Utah's Republican Party mobilized, asking her not to speak or demanding that UVU rescind her invitation.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee alleged McMahon "defamed Charlie Kirk in the days immediately following his horrific murder on UVU campus."

It was just one of a handful of X posts Lee made about the situation.

Utah Rep. Celeste Maloy took to X Tuesday to call the selection of McMahon a "tone-deaf decision."

"UVU should reverse course and choose a speaker who will unite the student body and reflect the mood of students and faculty," Maloy continued.

On April 9, Caleb Chilcutt, president of UVU's Turning Point USA chapter, released a statement condemning the selection.

"While universities should welcome diverse viewpoints, platforming someone who treated a historic and tragic political assassination not as a moment to grieve but as an opportunity to create content is tone-deaf and disrespectful to those still affected, especially on this campus," Chilcutt said.

Much of the ire seemingly traces back to a now-deleted social media post McMahon made two days after Kirk was shot and killed at UVU, where McMahon criticized some aspects of Kirk's rhetoric.

A screenshot of a now-deleted social media post made by Sharon McMahon two days after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on the campus of Utah Valley University.
A screenshot of a now-deleted social media post made by Sharon McMahon two days after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on the campus of Utah Valley University. (Photo: Screenshot via Threads)

In the post, McMahon said, "It's important to remember that the incredible tragedy of a public assassination does not erase the harm many experienced from his words, and the ensuing actions his followers took."

But in a Facebook post from Sept. 10, 2025 — the day of the shooting — McMahon condemned the act, saying, "This isn't the kind of America I want to live in."

"I am sure Charlie Kirk and I would not agree on many things. And my heart is still broken for his family," McMahon wrote in the caption of the post.

Her team also pushed back against any notion that McMahon condoned or celebrated Kirk's killing.

In a statement provided to KSL on Wednesday, a spokesperson for McMahon said she "unequivocally condemned the murder of Charlie Kirk, repeatedly and publicly, calling his death a tragedy and stressing that public debate must never be met with violence."

This story will be updated.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Charlie Kirk killingUtah higher educationUtahEducationPoliticsUtah County
Logan Stefanich, KSLLogan Stefanich
Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL, covering southern Utah communities, education, business and tech news.
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