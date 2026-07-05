NFL legendary coach Andy Reid joins Tabernacle Choir's tribute to America's 250th anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid helped deliver a message of unity and patriotism Sunday as guest narrator for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square's special broadcast of Music & the Spoken Word honoring America's 250th anniversary.

Reid, one of the NFL's most successful coaches, drew parallels between building a winning football team and strengthening the country. He told viewers that America's founders understood the challenges ahead but believed unity would keep the nation moving forward.

"Our Founding Fathers knew it wouldn't be easy, but they believed that if we stayed united, we can keep moving forward, whether on the football field, in our communities or in our homes," Reid said during the program.

He also emphasized the importance of continual improvement and the nation's founding principles.

"That's what a team does. It works to get better every single day," Reid said. "America was founded on the truth that all people are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Reid said he has long admired the Tabernacle Choir and was honored to participate in the broadcast.

"It was spectacular," Reid said to reporters. "They allowed me to do a little part in that. But to listen to them is very inspirational."

The coach also praised Tabernacle Choir Director Mack Wilberg, comparing him to a fellow head coach.

"I would say that Mack is one tough head coach as the conductor," Reid said. "I watched him in the warm-ups, and he was just getting after it, and I could respect that."

The appearance capped a busy week for Reid and his wife. The couple traveled from a family gathering in California to New York for the highly publicized wedding of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift before arriving in Salt Lake City for the broadcast.

"The wedding was spectacular," Reid said. "It's normally not the groom doing the planning, so I give Taylor a lot of credit for putting together this beautiful venue and wedding. Adam Sandler conducted the service ... in a simple, hysterical way; he was phenomenal. He's crazy, but he did a great job in getting them married with a lot of humor."

And Reid said he agrees with the advice Sandler gave to them.

"He told them to keep kissing," he said. "So, in its simplest form, that's a good thing. It's hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss."

Reid's wife, Tammy, told reporters that her husband lives by that advice.

"I would say communicate, which is big," she said in her advice for the newlyweds. "I mean, we kind of lived two different lives. He's at football, I'm at home, and I'm doing the kids and stuff. So I think just communicate and know where everybody (is), what everybody's doing all the time. That's the way you stay involved with your family."

Reid concluded his patriotic message by encouraging Americans to contribute to a stronger nation.

"We can all do our part. We can help build a more perfect union. A nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," he said.