Valley Fair Mall stabbing incident charged as hate crime

SALT LAKE CITY — A Taylorsville man who allegedly told police that he planned to "make an exhibition of Muslims and hopefully be a catalyst so people would rid the country of Muslims" has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and accused of stabbing a man multiple times at Valley Fair Mall, allegedly because of his faith.

Both charges come with hate crime penalty enhancements if convicted.

In addition to the two charges of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, Peter Michael Larsen, 48, was charged on Friday in 3rd District Court with being a prohibited person in possession of a weapon, a third-degree felony.

The attack happened about 2:30 p.m. Monday at Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West. Syed Sohail was working at a kiosk at the mall when he was approached by Larsen. Sohail told investigators that Larsen initially asked him for water, according to charging documents.

"Larsen then asked (Sohail) where he was from and (he) responded 'India.' Larsen asked (Sohail) if he was Muslim and (Sohail) confirmed he was," the charges state.

Larsen then stabbed Sohail about a dozen times in his neck, left arm, scalp, chest and other areas and didn't stop until a bystander knocked him out, according to the charges.

Witnesses say Larsen "was stabbing (Sohail) all over his body. (Sohail) was on his knees attempting to grab Larsen during the attack," according to the charges. Some witnesses then began throwing things at Larsen in an attempt to get him to stop.

A man who knows Sohail, who is also Muslim, was in the mall and "heard (him) yelling for God and for his mother," the charges state. The friend was cut by Larsen while trying to get the knife away from him. And while others attempted to restrain Larsen, he pointed the knife at the friend and said, "You're next," according to the charges.

After being punched at least three times and knocked out, Larsen "dropped to the ground unconscious and released the knife" which was described as a pocketknife "that had a brass knuckle handle ... with approximately a four-inch blade" and an American flag design on it, the charges state.

When questioned by investigators, Larsen said he chose Valley Fair Mall because he knew Muslims would be there, according to charging documents. He went to the movie theater at the mall, watched a movie while waiting for the shops to open. He claimed he purchased the knife after watching the movie.

Larsen says he had spoken with Sohail before and knew he was Muslim.

"Larsen stated that he has never killed anybody before and he was going to kill (Sohail). Larsen said his plan was to decapitate (him) and throw his head down the hallway as a sign that the country would not be overruled by Muslims. Larsen also stated he wanted to eat (Sohail's) heart to make it something very dramatic. Larsen stated he wanted to do something extreme that would cause people to rise up and take the country back. Larsen stated after the stabbing he planned to stand there and wait to be arrested. Larsen said if he could go from one Muslim to another in close proximity, he would have killed as many as possible," charging documents state. "Larsen stated that Muslims do not blend well with the community because they come in waves and want everyone to be part of them, and if not, they will take everybody over."

"I just did attempted murder. I've never done anything like that before, but I think the country's worth it and there needs to be something done," he told investigators, according to the charges.

A family member of Larsen's further told police that he "will hurt more people" and that Larsen "believes all the negative propaganda that is being posted on social media about Islam and Muslim people. (He) also has racist views on Mexican and African American people. The defendant poses a substantial danger to the community and if released on bail, has the potential to cause harm to others," the charges state.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Friday that, based on the totality of the evidence, the attack was charged as a hate crime, which can be used as an aggravating factor at sentencing if Larsen is convicted. Prosecutors are further seeking to have Larsen treated as a Habitual Violent Offender if convicted, which also carries penalty enhancements at sentencing.

In 2022, Larsen was shot by Salt Lake City police officers because he pointed a shotgun at officers and threatened to shoot firefighters who had responded to a fire at his Salt Lake City residence. He survived and was convicted of assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony, and sentenced to one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison.

Sohail was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following the attack. A GoFundMe* was started to help with medical expenses and had raised nearly $340,000 as of Friday afternoon. His family has been sharing updates on his condition on social media. This week, Sohail, in a weak voice from his hospital bed, thanked those who helped him at the mall and those who have supported him since the attack.

Gill said he met on Friday with members of the Utah Islamic Center who expressed their ongoing concerns about safety.

"We are a diverse people. Our community is a product of our rich culture and traditions and that is really what serves as our ethos for that community and our community at large. And a stranger is welcome here," Gill tried to reassure them. "We are together. We are resilient. They will get the support from this office and from others in our community. Do not lose hope. We are better than that."

Gill says he wants the Muslim community to know they are not alone and that what happened in this case "does not define us as a community."

"We can overcome rhetoric," Gill said. "We live alongside people who may come from different cultures, have different religious beliefs, and may not share our exact view of the world, but we still believe in the promise of our country that you can come here and make your own American dream. This conduct is not only an alleged attack on the two victims, but it is also an attack on the values and ideals that bind us as a community and one that still welcomes the stranger."

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.