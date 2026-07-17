Boil order issued for Big Rock Candy Mountain area in central Utah

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Posted - July 17, 2026 at 2:17 p.m.

 
The Big Rock Candy Mountain area in Sevier County is under a boil order after rainfall runoff contaminated the water supply.

The Big Rock Candy Mountain area in Sevier County is under a boil order after rainfall runoff contaminated the water supply. (Mark Less, KSL)

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SEVIER, Sevier County — A boil order was issued for the Big Rock Candy Mountain area by the Sevier County Sheriff's Office after runoff impacted the water supply.

The sheriff's office said the water was contaminated after rain on Thursday began to run off into the water supply. Water currently within the pipes and non-potable water from the water tender are both impacted. Neither is safe to drink.

According to the sheriff's office, water from either source must be boiled before using. The contaminated water will be flushed out of the supply system, and clean water will be returned within the next 24 to 36 hours.

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