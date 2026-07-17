Cyclist hospitalized after crash with vehicle in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A bicyclist was hospitalized on Friday after police said a car and a bike collided in Salt Lake City.

The crash occurred near 400 South and 600 East, according to Salt Lake City Police Department Chief of Staff Glen Mills.

Mills said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with police. Police said it does not appear that the driver was at fault, but the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

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