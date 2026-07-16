Second person arrested in connection with West Point homicide investigation

WEST POINT — Davis County announced the arrest of a second person involved in a West Point porch shooting in May that led to the death of a veteran.

Abner Aroldo Avila, 21, was arrested in California and is in custody while he waits to be transferred to Utah. He is being investigated for one count of murder, according to the Davis County Sheriff's Office.

"Avila was taken into custody following continued investigation by the Davis County Sheriff's Office and the assistance of our law enforcement partners in California," the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

Avila's arrest stems from a shooting on May 30 near 2000 West and 200 North where police said a "Ring camera recorded the murder."

Axel Eduardo Chavez Marroquin, 24, of Canoga Park, California, was the first to be arrested in the case and charged in 2nd District Court on June 16 with murder with a dangerous weapons enhancement and discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first degree-felonies; and obstruction of justice and dangerous weapon conduct by a restricted person, second-degree felonies.

James Randell "Randy" Witten was on his porch with his back to the street hanging a porch decoration when a maroon 2012 Honda Civic parked across the street drove up to the home, according to Chavez's charging documents. Police said a man leapt out of the passenger seat of the car, fired 10 rounds at Witten then ran back to the car, which sped away.

Further details about Avila's involvement in the alleged crime were not available.

It is unclear if Witten was specifically targeted in the shooting as prosecutors said Chavez has no known ties to Utah. Chavez was located in Las Vegas and arrested before being extradited to Utah last month.

Police said license plate readers show the suspect vehicle went to West Point directly from Nevada, arriving just eight hours before the shooting then leaving immediately after.

Chavez has an arraignment scheduled for Monday. No charges have been filed yet for Avila.