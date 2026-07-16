Semitruck driver dies after crash on I-84

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Posted - July 16, 2026 at 10:11 a.m.

 
A semitruck overturned on I-84 early on Thursday, killing the driver and spilling apples over the road.

A semitruck overturned on I-84 early on Thursday, killing the driver and spilling apples over the road. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

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CROYDON, Morgan County — A man died in a semitruck crash on I-84 Thursday morning.

The driver was ejected from the truck in the crash shortly after 2 a.m. on eastbound I-84 near Croydon, in Morgan County, the Department of Public Safety said.

A semitruck passenger was uninjured.

The driver who died was not wearing a seat belt at the time, officials said.

One lane of I-84 is expected to be closed for most of Thursday as road crews clean up apples that spilled from the truck and remove the truck from the scene.

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