Man accused of using chainsaw to break into store, steal $12K worth of Pokémon cards

By Audra Schroeder | Posted - May 25, 2026 at 7:44 p.m.

 
A West Palm Beach man allegedly broke into a Lake Park store to steal Pokémon cards — using a chainsaw.

A West Palm Beach man allegedly broke into a Lake Park store to steal Pokémon cards — using a chainsaw. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

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LAKE PARK, Florida — A West Palm Beach man allegedly broke into a Lake Park store to steal Pokémon cards — using a chainsaw.

According to an arrest report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Clayton Warren, 33, was arrested and charged with burglary and grand theft after the owner of Collection Realm in Lake Park contacted the sheriff's office on May 21 to report an overnight burglary.

Surveillance video showed a man using a battery-powered chainsaw to cut a triangle into the hurricane-proof front window. In the process, blood was left behind. Warren initially attempted to break the window with a rock.

After watching surveillance video, the owner estimated that $12,000 worth of Pokémon cards were taken — both sleeved cards and bulk bonus cards. Surveillance also showed that a man matching Warren's appearance had been in the store on May 19.

Investigators used a license plate reader to locate Warren's vehicle, which was captured on surveillance cameras, and found it was registered to a West Palm Beach address. A search warrant was provided and Warren was arrested at the home.

He is being charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft greater than $10,000 but less than $20,000.

Pokemon cards and the extremes people go to get them

Trading card collectors are lining up hours before stores open across Utah to secure new Pokémon cards, due to scarcity caused by high demand and scalpers who immediately resell the products at inflated prices.

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U.S.Police & Courts
Audra Schroeder

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