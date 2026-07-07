Eureka residents fill sandbags to prepare for potential flooding after fires

EUREKA, Juab County — After being evacuated twice in one week because of two different wildfires, residents in and around Eureka are already taking steps to prepare for the next potential threat: flooding.

With the fires now fully contained and smoke finally cleared, community members gathered in large numbers to fill hundreds of sandbags that could be needed if runoff from burned mountainsides leads to flooding.

"The fires were hard to watch," Eureka Mayor Robert Jenkins said.

While residents are relieved the wildfire danger has eased, officials are now focused on the possibility of heavy rain sending water and debris down slopes stripped of vegetation by the fires.

"What we're trying to do is get ahead of it a little bit and prepare," said Lt. Drake Underwood with the Juab County Sheriff's Office.

Dozens of volunteers turned out to help fill sandbags. Longtime resident Martha Castleton said she was impressed by the community response.

"I am amazed by the turnout. And nothing's better than Eureka," Castleton said.

Residents worked side by side throughout the evening, turning the project into both a preparedness effort and a community gathering.

"I'm glad we're being proactive and getting prepared because it probably will happen," resident Dawn Christensen said. "We hope, because we need the water."

Juab High School volunteer Hallee Hansen said helping out felt rewarding.

"It feels really good. I mean, like it's a small impact, but it feels good to be a part of it," Hansen said.

The city hopes to fill between 600 and 800 sandbags, which will be stored at the city's maintenance shop for future use if flooding develops.

Jenkins said the effort is about being prepared for whatever comes next.

"The best way to put it is better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it," Jenkins said. "Just because there's no water right now doesn't mean there won't be water."