Bangerter Highway reopens after shots fired, 1 injured

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Updated - May 8, 2026 at 10:51 p.m. | Posted - May 8, 2026 at 10:08 p.m.

 
A shooting on Bangerter Highway led to temporary closures Friday evening.

A shooting on Bangerter Highway led to temporary closures Friday evening. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

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WEST JORDAN — A section of Bangerter Highway was temporarily closed Friday night while police were investigating a shooting.

One person sustained minor injuries, troopers said.

Bangerter Highway was closed for time to northbound traffic at 9000 South, and southbound traffic was closed at 7800 South, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Luis Silva said.

Both directions of traffic were reopened by 10:45 p.m.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately released.

Anyone who was in the area between 7800 South and 9000 South around 8:15 p.m. who may have seen what happened or has information regarding the shooter is asked to contact UHP dispatch at 801-887-3800.

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