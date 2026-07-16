2 of 8 men charged in thwarted attack on UFC cage-fighting show at White House plead not guilty

By Julie Carr Smyth, Associated Press | Posted - July 16, 2026 at 10:32 a.m.

 
President Donald Trump arrives at the arena for UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, June 14, in Washington. Two of the eight men charged in a thwarted attack on the event pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

President Donald Trump arrives at the arena for UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, June 14, in Washington. Two of the eight men charged in a thwarted attack on the event pleaded not guilty on Thursday. (Mark Schiefelbein, Associated Press)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Two men on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges related to a thwarted attack on UFC Freedom 250 at the White House.
  • Officials said the suspects harbored fringe conspiracy theories and hoped the attack would destabilize the government.
  • The six other defendants are still being moved to Ohio, where a group trial is likely.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two of the eight men indicted on murder and terrorism conspiracy charges for their alleged roles in a thwarted drone and sniper attack on the UFC cage-fighting show at the White House last month pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Tycen Proper, 19, of Danville, Ohio, and Chandler Scaggs, 21, of Chapmanville, West Virginia, entered the pleas before U.S. District Court Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. in Columbus, Ohio. Each is charged, as are the six others, with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and conspiracy to commit murder on federal government territory and to murder a federal government official.

Sargus set their trial date for Sept. 14.

"What would have happened or could have happened, that's never going to be clear, because, thank God, there was an intervention here and this thing was disrupted," U.S. Attorney Dominick Gerace II told reporters last week as he detailed the group's July 9 indictments. "But, in my view, when I look at what's been alleged there, it seems pretty likely that someone or multiple people were driving to Washington, D.C., to do something."

A message seeking comment was left with Proper's attorney. Scaggs' lawyer declined to comment.

According to the indictment, the plot began in May. Members of the group — citing grievances about government corruption, water-guzzling data centers and the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files — began amassing money, firearms, ammunition, body armor, explosives, drones, medical equipment, communications equipment and other items.

The attack was planned to take place at the cage-fighting show dubbed UFC Freedom 250, which was held on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary. Law enforcement officials said they learned of the possible threat four days before the event was scheduled to take place.

One of the defendants told investigators that they planned to fly explosive-laden drones into the event and then shoot panicked crowd members as they fled, according to a federal affidavit.

The Justice Department announced charges against seven people from across the country, including from Ohio, Missouri, Washington, Nebraska and California. Officials said the suspects harbored fringe conspiracy theories and hoped the attack would destabilize the government.

Four alleged conspirators charged in Missouri, Nebraska and California the weekend of the event and two more charged about a week later in Washington and Missouri are still in the process of being moved to Ohio to face charges. Their cases have been consolidated in Sargus' court and they are likely to be tried as a group.

Scaggs was arrested last, but brought to Ohio ahead of the other out-of-state defendants.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Julie Carr Smyth

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