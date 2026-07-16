Utah man arrested again for allegedly abusing dog twice in three months

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - July 16, 2026 at 9:23 a.m.

 
A Utah man already charged with aggravated animal cruelty has been arrested again for allegedly abusing the same dog.

A Utah man already charged with aggravated animal cruelty has been arrested again for allegedly abusing the same dog. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Keith Reaves Davis, 43, arrested for allegedly abusing his dog again.
  • Security footage shows Davis striking the dog.
  • Authorities recommend the dog not be returned to Davis after alleged repeated abuse.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — An Eagle Mountain man currently on pretrial release in 4th District Court who is accused of abusing his dog has been arrested again for allegedly punching the same animal.

Keith Reaves Davis, 43, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Utah County sheriff's deputies were called Wednesday afternoon to a grocery store on a report that a man was beating his dog after it had gotten off its leash and was stopped by a bystander, according to a police booking affidavit.

"I reviewed security camera footage from the grocery store, and an individual matching the description of the suspect was seen holding the dog in the air by one paw and repeatedly striking the dog on the right hind leg area. I observed the male strike the dog several times before dropping the dog from approximately 1-2 feet. The strikes appeared to be as hard as the male could hit," the arresting deputy wrote in the affidavit. "The dog did not cry out or whimper as if the dog was accustomed to the abuse."

When questioned, Davis "admitted to striking the dog because it was not behaving," the affidavit states.

An animal control officer who responded to the scene to take custody of the dog noted it was the same dog he had taken from Davis exactly three months earlier during another animal abuse investigation.

In that case, Davis was charged in 4th District Court with aggravated cruelty to an animal, a class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor, after deputies received a tip from a neighbor that a dog was being abused at Davis' home, according to charging documents. When questioned, Davis "acknowledged hitting his dog as punishment," the charges state.

Deputies also reviewed videos that the neighbor had filmed. The neighbor told investigators "there was blood from the dog on the ground of the garage and (the neighbor) can hear the dog screaming as if it's being hurt. Deputies got the videos from the (neighbor) and you can hear very loudly the dog screaming and crying with a lot of loud banging noises. In one of the videos, you can hear the dog sounding like it is being choked by a collar and is grasping for air," a police booking affidavit states.

Davis' next court hearing in the April case is scheduled for July 28.

In their latest booking report, sheriff's deputies note that they "believe further harm will be inflicted on this dog if it is released back to the male a second time," and have recommended the dog not be returned to Davis.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.
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