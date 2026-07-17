Rescue flight brings 90 cats, dogs from Texas to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of dogs and cats arrived in Utah on Friday as part of a rescue effort designed to help animal shelters respond to the devastating flooding in central Texas.

The 90 animals were flown from Texas to Salt Lake City, where volunteers with Best Friends Animal Society helped unload them from the airplane and take them to the organization's Salt Lake adoption center.

The animals were not directly displaced by the flooding.

Instead, moving them to Utah creates additional room in Texas shelters for dogs and cats coming from areas affected by the disaster.

"They had quite a few animals in their shelter," said Amy Kohlbecker, executive director of the Best Friends Salt Lake Adoption Center. "So, we helped empty out their shelter so that they can then help the areas in Texas that are exposed to the flooding."

The effort was organized through a partnership involving Best Friends Animal Society, Wings of Rescue, and Austin Pets Alive!

Once the animals arrived at the adoption center, volunteers helped settle them into their temporary surroundings.

A rescue flight brings 90 dogs and cats from Texas to Utah. The dogs and cats arrived in Utah on Friday as part of a rescue effort designed to help animal shelters respond to the devastating flooding in central Texas. (Photo: Istvan Bartos, KSL)

Veterinary teams examined the dogs and cats, provided vaccinations and offered additional medical care when needed.

Kohlbecker said the community responded quickly after Best Friends asked for help.

"It's been amazing to see how many people have stepped up," she said.

Some people donated supplies, while others volunteered their time to help unload, carry and care for the animals.

Volunteer Skylar Williams said the work is important because animals cannot ask for help on their own.

"I mean, it's for the animals," Williams said. "They're the most helpless population. They can't advocate for themselves. Somebody else has to advocate for them. So that's something I'm really happy that I can do."

A rescue flight brings 90 dogs and cats from Texas to Utah. The dogs and cats arrived in Utah on Friday as part of a rescue effort designed to help animal shelters respond to the devastating flooding in central Texas. (Photo: Istvan Bartos, KSL)

Williams said the work can be demanding, but there was nowhere else she would rather be than helping the animals get settled and, hopefully, adopted.

"It's a lot of hard work, but it's also very rewarding," she said.

The animals will remain with Best Friends and other rescue partners while they receive care and prepare for adoption.

People who are not ready to adopt may also be able to foster an animal temporarily, creating space for another dog or cat in need.

They can't advocate for themselves. Somebody else has to advocate for them. So that's something I'm really happy that I can do. –Volunteer Skylar Williams

Kohlbecker said the rescue effort showed what can happen when animal welfare groups, volunteers and communities work together across state lines.

"It's like everybody coming together to help them, and it gives me chills actually talking about it," she said.

Information about adopting, fostering or supporting the rescue effort is available through Best Friends Animal Society.