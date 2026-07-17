Heartwarming reunion: UHP returns lost Spider-Man shoe to toddler

By Arianne Brown, KSL | Posted - July 17, 2026 at 8:03 p.m.

 
A toddler and his Spider-Man shoe were reunited thanks to the quick and friendly action of a Utah Highway Patrol officer.

A toddler and his Spider-Man shoe were reunited thanks to the quick and friendly action of a Utah Highway Patrol officer. (Utah Highway Patrol)

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SALT LAKE CITY —The Utah Highway Patrol went above and beyond the call of duty by answering a very important plea from a mother driving eastbound on 1-80. The call? To retrieve a Spider-Man shoe that was thrown out the window by her toddler son.

"Recently we received a message on our UHP Facebook from a mother whose little guy decided to test if his Spider-Man shoe could fly by tossing it out the window onto the freeway," Utah Highway Patrol wrote in a Facebook post made Thursday afternoon.

In the message to UHP, the mother said, "I can't believe I'm even going to ask this," and then proceeded to explain the situation, adding that she had located where the shoe had fallen.

"(I was) wondering if retrieving shoes was something an officer might help with?" she said. "I told myself I should forget about the shoe, but now that I've seen it, it's bothering me."

To the mother and toddler's absolute elation, the UHP responded with some good news —they had the shoe.

In a video shared to UHP's Facebook account, shoe and toddler were reunited and the heroic officer was rewarded with a "Thank you," some Spider-Man stickers, and of course, some donuts.

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Arianne Brown, KSLArianne Brown
Arianne Brown is a reporter covering southern Utah communities, with a focus on heart-warming stories and local happenings. She has been a reporter for 14 years.
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