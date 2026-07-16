Peruvian, Colombian communities hosting events to mark the nations' independence from Spain

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Colombian and Peruvian communities are hosting separate events on Saturday to commemorate the two nations' independence from Spain.

Cultural activities will be the focus of the events.

The Peruvian Consulate in Salt Lake City is hosting the Peruvian celebration, marking 205 years since Peru's declaration of independence from Spain on July 28, 1821. It goes from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday and will be held at the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building at 475 S. 300 East in Salt Lake City.

"Come dressed in red and white to celebrate with us," Yesica Fonseca Martínez, the new general consul of the consulate, said in a video to promote the event, referencing the colors of the Peruvian flag. She took over the diplomatic post in Utah from Czibor Chicata-Sutmöller on July 1.

The Peruvian and Colombian communities in Utah are hosting separate cultural events on Saturday, July 18, to mark the nations' independence from Spain. The July 19, 2025, photo shows the Colombian celebration last year in Salt Lake City. (Photo: Colombianos Unidos in Utah)

The focus, reads a Facebook post on the event, will be to "commemorate our history, strengthen the links in our community and pay homage to our country."

Colombianos Unidos in Utah, a cultural group, is hosting the Colombian celebration, to go from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday at Jordan Park at 1060 S. 900 West in Salt Lake City. Colombia's independence day is July 20, 1810.

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More than 150 performers are to take part in the Colombianos Unidos event, which will feature food trucks and around 70 stands hosted by nonprofit groups, service organizations and more. Around 5,000 people attended last year's installment of the event, and Jonatan Fonseca, one of the organizers, hopes for a similar showing this year.

"The festival is a family-friendly celebration that highlights the diversity and cultural richness of Colombia while also creating a space for the Latino community and the broader Utah community to connect and learn about Colombian traditions," reads a press release about the event.