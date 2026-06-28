'Bravery, dedication and sacrifice': 3 firefighters die at Utah-Colorado border

SALT LAKE CITY — Three firefighters were killed and two were injured this weekend while battling a burn that spans the border of Grand County in Utah and Mesa County in Colorado.

The U.S. Wildland Fire Service confirmed three firefighters working the Knowles and Gore fires died Saturday. Two more were burned and taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Our immediate focus is on supporting their families, friends, and fellow crewmates during this incredibly difficult time," it shared in a press release. "The U.S. Wildland Fire Service stands united with the USDA Forest Service in grief and in our unwavering support for the loved ones left behind. Their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Additional details will be shared as they are able to be released."

Officials released the identities of the fallen and injured firefighters Monday.

A solemn procession was held in Grand Junction, Colorado, to honor the three fallen firefighters. Fire trucks from multiple agencies escorted the bodies from the airport to the coroner's office.

Retired federal firefighter and current Utah State University assistant professor of Wildland Fire Science Brad Washa said the crews managing the multiple fires in this area have a lot to consider.

"Looking at the topography, looking at the fuels or the vegetation that's out there and bringing that together with the weather and trying and understanding, 'Is this a bad situation?'" he said.

Washa said that, in a bad situation, firefighters will be pulled. Their safety is paramount.

"We have a system called LCES: lookouts, communications, escape routes and safety zones. So, you have someone that's looking at where the firefighters are, where the fire is. They're able to communicate then. Those firefighters on the ground have escape routes. So if things go bad, they know where they can get out to," he said.

Crews also have designated safety zones.

Washa said if they don't make it there on time, they have to deploy their fire shelter during a burnover incident.

Firefighters hold down the corners of a heavy tent with their limbs until hot flames and gases pass over. They keep the heat-reflecting material packs with them.

The U.S. Department of the Interior said these five firefighters were involved in a burnover, which is when flames trap or overtake crews, and it resulted in shelter deployment.

Washa said this is the last resort.

"In 37 years, I've never deployed a fire shelter," he said. "There are hazards out there, and we do everything we can to mitigate that risk. But, this does happen on rare occasion."

He said this situation has similarities with the South Canyon Fire in 1994.

"Fourteen firefighters were killed. I actually knew one of the firefighters that was killed during that fire," Washa said.

He said those fire fatalities also happened when there were red flag warnings and a dry cold front came through.

"That's always in the back of my mind is, 'How can we learn from this to prevent a future occurrence like this?'" Washa said.