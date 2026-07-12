'A true American Patriot': President, Utah lawmakers mourn passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers headed to social media on Sunday to share their condolences after the death of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died at the age of 71 on Saturday.

Graham's office said on X that he died after a "brief and sudden illness."

The South Carolina lawmaker used to be a critic of President Donald Trump, but eventually became one of the president's most loyal allies after Trump was inaugurated, according to a Reuters report.

Trump shared his condolences on social media, saying Graham "was always working, and was a true American Patriot."

President Donald J. Trump on the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham: pic.twitter.com/m2Mb5m1EKz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 12, 2026

Lawmakers in Utah shared stories of Graham's humor, kindness and dedication.

Utah Sen. John Curtis shared on X that he was "stunned and saddened" by Graham's loss as he shared a story of Graham's kindness.

"As a new member of the Senate, I will always be grateful for the kindness he showed me," Curtis said. "He went out of his way to make me feel welcome and valued, treating me as though I had been there for years. That generosity of spirit spoke volumes about the kind of person he was. His impact is felt deeply by me and our colleagues in the Senate, and his influence will surely continue for generations."

Lindsey Graham leaves behind a legacy of devoted service to our nation and South Carolina. More than just one of the most influential leaders in Washington, Lindsey was among the strongest defenders of America and its values across the world.



As a new member of the Senate, I… — Senator John Curtis (@SenJohnCurtis) July 12, 2026

Utah Sen. Mike Lee also shared on X. He asked for the public's prayers after sharing Graham would be missed.

"Saddened to learn of the sudden passing of my friend and colleague, Lindsey Graham," Lee said. "His humor and dedication will be greatly missed in the U.S. Senate."

Saddened to learn of the sudden passing of my friend and colleague, Lindsey Graham. His humor and dedication will be greatly missed in the U.S. Senate.



Please join me in praying for his family and all who mourn him in Washington, South Carolina, and across the nation. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 12, 2026

Rep. Burgess Owens said his thoughts and prayers were with Graham's family, and he was thankful for the lawmaker's service.

My thoughts and prayers are today with Sen. Graham's family and South Carolina after his sudden and unexpected loss. I am thankful for his many decades of service to our country. — Rep. Burgess Owens (@RepBurgessOwens) July 12, 2026

Former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney talked about Graham's "unwavering support for the people of Ukraine."

Lindsey Graham's dedication to the cause of freedom inspired the oppressed and chastened the tyrants. A most fitting tribute to his life will be the unwavering support for the people of Ukraine. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 12, 2026

Former President Joe Biden also talked about being shocked by Graham's passing.

"Lindsey and I served together in Congress for over a decade, and worked closely on many issues throughout the years," Biden said. "We traveled the world together as members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. We disagreed often, and sometimes loudly."

The one thing Biden said he and Graham agreed on was the importance of public service.

Jill and I are shocked by the sudden passing of Lindsey Graham.



Lindsey and I served together in Congress for over a decade, and worked closely on many issues throughout the years. We traveled the world together as members of the Senate Foreign Relations committee. We disagreed… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 12, 2026

Related: