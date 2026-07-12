'A true American Patriot': President, Utah lawmakers mourn passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - July 12, 2026 at 3:00 p.m.

 
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., answers a question from a media member near damaged Russian vehicles on display in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday. He died Saturday night after a brief illness, his office saidl

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., answers a question from a media member near damaged Russian vehicles on display in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday. He died Saturday night after a brief illness, his office saidl (Efrem Lukatsky, Associated Press)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Utah lawmakers expressed condolences for Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died at 71.
  • Graham, a former Trump critic, became a loyal ally after Trump's inauguration.
  • Utah lawmakers praised Graham's humor, dedication and public service.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers headed to social media on Sunday to share their condolences after the death of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died at the age of 71 on Saturday.

Graham's office said on X that he died after a "brief and sudden illness."

The South Carolina lawmaker used to be a critic of President Donald Trump, but eventually became one of the president's most loyal allies after Trump was inaugurated, according to a Reuters report.

Trump shared his condolences on social media, saying Graham "was always working, and was a true American Patriot."

Lawmakers in Utah shared stories of Graham's humor, kindness and dedication.

Utah Sen. John Curtis shared on X that he was "stunned and saddened" by Graham's loss as he shared a story of Graham's kindness.

"As a new member of the Senate, I will always be grateful for the kindness he showed me," Curtis said. "He went out of his way to make me feel welcome and valued, treating me as though I had been there for years. That generosity of spirit spoke volumes about the kind of person he was. His impact is felt deeply by me and our colleagues in the Senate, and his influence will surely continue for generations."

Utah Sen. Mike Lee also shared on X. He asked for the public's prayers after sharing Graham would be missed.

"Saddened to learn of the sudden passing of my friend and colleague, Lindsey Graham," Lee said. "His humor and dedication will be greatly missed in the U.S. Senate."

Rep. Burgess Owens said his thoughts and prayers were with Graham's family, and he was thankful for the lawmaker's service.

Former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney talked about Graham's "unwavering support for the people of Ukraine."

Former President Joe Biden also talked about being shocked by Graham's passing.

"Lindsey and I served together in Congress for over a decade, and worked closely on many issues throughout the years," Biden said. "We traveled the world together as members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. We disagreed often, and sometimes loudly."

The one thing Biden said he and Graham agreed on was the importance of public service.

Related:

Lindsey Graham, Republican senator and Trump ally, dies at 71

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican who went from a vocal critic of Donald Trump to one of his most loyal allies after Trump became president, ​has died. He was 71.
The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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