$31M rail project improves Salt Lake's west side traffic

By Tyrese Boone, KSL | Posted - July 17, 2026 at 6:01 p.m.

 
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SALT LAKE CITY — A new $31 million rail interchange is officially moving forward on Salt Lake City's west side.

Patriot Rail joined federal, state and local leaders Friday to break ground on the project, which is designed to improve freight movement while reducing traffic delays at railroad crossings.

Officials said the interchange has been eight years in the making and will eliminate train switching movements through west side neighborhoods. They expect the project to reduce blocked railroad crossings, improve emergency vehicle access and decrease train horn noise for nearby residents.

"That will mean fewer blocked crossings, less traffic congestion and better emergency access for the community," Patriot Rail CEO Brandy Christian said.

The project is a partnership between Patriot Rail, the Federal Railroad Administration, the Utah Department of Transportation, Salt Lake City and the Utah Inland Port Authority. Leaders also said moving more freight by rail is expected to reduce emissions and improve air quality for communities on the city's west side.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall said the investment will bring noticeable changes for nearby neighborhoods.

"It is coming, folks, where you will not hear trains blaring their horns in our neighborhoods when they make those crossings because Salt Lake City's making those investments," Mendenhall said.

Construction is expected to be completed by late 2027.

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Tyrese Boone, KSLTyrese Boone
Tyrese Boone is a morning reporter at KSL TV. Born and raised in Beaumont, Texas, he graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor's degree in Digital & Print Journalism. He is passionate about community‑focused storytelling.

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