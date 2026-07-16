Candidates seeking Box Elder Senate seat weigh in on controversial Stratos project

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SALT LAKE CITY — As controversy surrounding the proposed Stratos data center project continues to ripple through northern Utah, two candidates challenging the area's incumbent state senator say voters deserve more answers about one of the state's most closely watched developments.

Democrat Claudia Bigler and Forward Party candidate Julie Quinlan, both running to represent Box Elder County in the Utah Senate, sat down with the KSL Investigators to discuss the project and the role elected officials have played in its advancement.

Despite multiple invitations over several days, their Republican opponent, incumbent Sen. Scott Sandall, refused to participate in an interview.

The Stratos project, a massive artificial intelligence data center development backed by celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary, has sparked debate over water use, energy demands and the authority of government entities involved in approving large-scale development. KSL's recent "Beyond Box Elder: The Bet on Data Centers" series examined concerns raised by people living in Loudoun County Virginia, the data center capital of the world.

Bigler said she is not opposed to data centers broadly but believes Utah should move more cautiously.

"I am not anti-data center per se, but I would like to see more study and more regulation in place before we go all in on giant projects," Bigler said. "I would vote for environmental concerns, for study, making sure that projects are studied adequately before they are sprung on unsuspecting citizens."

Asked whether she would vote yes or no on the Stratos project if given the chance, Bigler answered, "I guess a provisional 'no' until more study was done, until the environmental studies had been done and there was more opportunity for public input."

Quinlan said additional data centers should not be built in areas that drain into the Great Salt Lake.

"No data centers in the greater Great Salt Lake basin where the water runs to the Great Salt Lake. No data centers, no more," Quinlan said.

Regarding the Stratos Project, Quinlan said, "At the risk of sounding like our governor, we should hope and pray that we win that lawsuit against the county and against Stratos and that that we are able to stop it."

Both candidates also raised questions about Sandall's role in discussions surrounding data center development.

Bigler and Quinlan pointed to S.B. 132, legislation sponsored by Sandall during the 2025 legislative session that they say helped streamline power infrastructure planning for data center projects.

"Senator Sandall has managed to elude the controversy," Bigler said, " and he actually has a very big part in all of this. He sponsored Senate Bill 132, which fast-tracked the power needs for data centers in general."

Quinlan said voters deserve to hear directly from the incumbent lawmaker.

"We deserve to hear from him," she said.

When KSL requested an interview, Sandall agreed at first, then later said he was unavailable. When KSL delayed the story in an effort to accommodate his schedule, Sandall still would not agree to meet for an interview.

"If this ever becomes an issue that requires a vote from the Senate, I would be interested in an interview," Sandall wrote in an emailed statement. "Until then, I will watch closely to make sure any and all permits are properly vetted."

KSL also asked the candidates about Utah's Military Installation Development Authority, commonly known as MIDA. The board approved the Stratos project and has become a frequent target of calls for dissolution.

Bigler said she was uncertain what the authority's future should be.

"I'm not sure," she said when asked whether she supports dissolving MIDA. "I would have to say I probably don't know enough at this point to give an informed answer."

Quinlan said she believes MIDA has too much power and called for the authority to be terminated altogether.

"I think every single candidate in the state of Utah should pledge when they get elected to dissolve MIDA," Quinlan said. "It needs to go away."

With the November election approaching, the Stratos project has emerged as a significant hurdle for incumbents hoping to continue representing Box Elder County. Two of the county's three commissioners who were up for reelection lost to their primary challengers, as did Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, who serves as the chair of MIDA.