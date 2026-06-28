Sculptor to build $55 million monument depicting American history in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A first-of-its-kind monument that could become one of the largest bronze sculptures in the western United States is under construction in Utah.

Surrounded by sculptures lining his home, sculptor Sabin Howard refines his model for what will become the Grand Liberty Arch, a 60-foot-long, 36-foot-tall bronze monument depicting American history.

"It's based upon geometric solids and how they move in and out of space," Howard said.

The Grand Liberty Arch tells the story of America through a series of bronze reliefs.

"It is an arch to honor what we can be and is built to celebrate our nation's 250th year with pride for the original American virtues and ideals," Howard wrote in the monument's proposal.

The front of the monument depicts the birth of America, including the Revolutionary War and the Declaration of Independence. Visitors walking through the arch will see the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution displayed on the interior walls alongside an eternal flame.

The opposite side portrays westward expansion and the 20th century, from World War I through space exploration. The two ends depict emancipation and the Civil War.

Each figurine is deeply symbolic. One recurring figure throughout the monument is Lady Liberty.

"Because that liberty is here. It's a symbol," Howard said.

Another figure carries a shield, representing the protection of freedom.

The monument features 56 sculpted figures, some standing up to 12 feet tall.

One of those figures, carrying an American flag, is modeled after a Texas veteran. Howard said the veteran served in two wars and, shortly before returning from Afghanistan, stepped on an explosive device that resulted in the loss of his leg.

"He has a tremendous amount of strength and courage," Howard said. "He's still going forward, so we've been wounded, we've been injured, yet we still have the courage to proceed forward."

Many of the models Howard found in the Beehive State were at local CrossFit. Howard wanted bodybuilders and athletes for his artistic style, something he described as putting a movie on a monument.

"It's a superhero's version of American history," Howard said.

A section of a model of The Grand Liberty Arch is pictured. (Photo: KSL)

The $55 million monument has been approved by the Capitol Preservation Board and Gov. Spencer Cox for a site above the Capitol. A circular plaza will surround the arch, symbolizing unity and a beacon of guiding light.

Partnering with the American Preparatory Academy, Howard hopes it will design lessons and programs that allow students to recite founding texts and perform at the monument.

Howard will work alongside three or four sculptors, including two from the Beehive State. He has most of the project funded, but is still seeking donors.

"This will show the world what's going on in Utah," Howard said.

At 62, decades of dedication have led Howard to this moment.

"It took 42 years to get here," Howard said.

Howard couldn't even draw when he was 19 years old, yet he was determined to try.

"I decided one afternoon, I'm going to make art like Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael," Howard said.

Becoming a sculptor for Howard is about more than mastering technique.

"You're not only developing your skills, you're also developing your ability to tell a story through visual narrative," Howard said.

The story Howard is telling, he said, has never been presented on this scale before.

"What I'm basically doing is I'm manifesting a universe," Howard said.

A section of a model of The Grand Liberty Arch is pictured. (Photo: KSL)

A universe that was inspired by his previous creations, and most recently, a monument for the nation.

After more than 75,000 hours of sculpting and after roughly four decades, Howard was commissioned to create the National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., featuring 38 figures.

The WWI model took six months to complete. Although the Grand Liberty Arch will be a larger monument, Howard said the current model took only three weeks, not because it's less complicated, quite the opposite.

Howard attributes his successes to his belief in God.

"I operate with the assumption that someone has my back and Christ and God and light and truth are what drives things forward," Howard said. "You cannot accomplish things of such magnitude if you do not have faith in something larger than yourself."

That faith ultimately brought Howard to Utah.

"I was told, 'Go make a monument for your country. Go make a monument to represent who we are and what our history is,'" Howard said. "There is no human commissioner here. It's my maker."

Howard was encouraged by Sen. Mike Lee to make Utah home to his monument, and Howard agreed that the faith-based communities would appreciate the monument more than any other location.

"I don't think there's another place in the country that could manage a sculpture of this magnitude or meaning except Utah," Howard said. "Nothing like this has ever happened."

The monument's magnitude in size alone makes the project significant, and Howard called it akin to the Sistine Chapel with how many figurines and symbols will be portrayed.

"When they go look at a monument like that, they're hit in the gut in a very visceral, alchemical way," Howard said.

Howard's six-foot model of the Grand Liberty Arch will be displayed during Independence Day weekend in the Capitol Rotunda.

He will begin sculpting the full-sized monument in July, hoping to install a new panel every 15 months. Howard plans to complete the monument in time for Utah to host the 2034 Winter Olympics.