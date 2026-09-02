Have You Seen This? Waterfalls caused by flooding in Zion National Park

SALT LAKE CITY — While intense storms brought a downfall of rain to parts of Utah on Monday, the waterfalls created by flash floods in Zion National Park could be perceived as almost beautiful... at least that's the way I saw them.

In a video posted by KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson, a series of videos sent to him by viewers showed what became of floods that moved through the area.

"Waterfalls running off the Navajo Sandstone cliffs made for quite the sight!" Johnson shared.

The video shows views of state Route 9 where waterfalls and floods can be seen. Although astonishing, the floods were also damaging and most certainly made visitors at Zion National Park more than a little nervous.

In Springdale, homes were battered by the floods and debris flowed across roadways, much like the last video seen in Johnson's post.

At the end of the day, water and erosion helped to form Zion National Park, and the waterfalls are just nature's way of pushing that formation even further.

"Remember there's a reason those canyons are carved out in southern Utah!" Johnson said.

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