Have You Seen This? Red Sox pitcher hugs it out while tagging out runner

FENWAY PARK — With some exceptions, baseball players are generally known to have good camaraderie with each other, including those who play on opposing teams.

Fans often see baserunners chatting it up with fielders in between pitches or exchanging light trash talk before or after games. That cordial attitude doesn't typically translate to physical shows of affection, but it did Monday night in Beantown when Boston Red Sox rookie pitcher Payton Tolle greeted a runner with a hug while tagging him out.

The Sox led the Seattle Mariners 3-2 in the top of the 3rd inning when Mariners designated hitter Dominic Canzone hit a slow ground ball back up the middle. Tolle fielded it and ran to tag Canzone out along the first base line.

Instead of simply tagging Canzone for the second out of the inning, Tolle slowed, spread his arms and went in for the hug — making sure to record the out in the process.

Payton Tolle just hugged (yep, you read that right) Dominic Canzone for the out 🤣



Tolle's just having fun out there 👏 pic.twitter.com/J3U9bQTNlb — NESN (@NESN) August 31, 2026

Canzone seemed surprised but returned the gesture with a one-armed hug before jogging back to the dugout.

"It just kind of happened," Tolle said after the game. "I was right there in front of him, like, 'Bring it in for the big one.'"

The pitcher was asked if he knew Canzone, and replied: "No. We do now."

According to shortstop Trevor Story, who hit a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to help the Red Sox win 9-8, Tolle is known as a hugger.

"The guy gives hugs all the time," he said, according to the Athletic. "But yeah, that was funny, man. Payton's just a special person. He plays the game like a little kid, which I feel like we all should."