Have You Seen This? Ducklings use spillway as waterslide

THE WATER PARK — As a Utah County kid, some of my favorite summer memories took place at what used to be Seven Peaks Waterpark in Provo.

Whether braving the wave pool, floating the lazy river in a tube or enjoying ice cream under the shade of an umbrella, the entire park seemed to be under the shadow of a giant orange slide that plunged riders from what seemed like an incomprehensible height.

It was the scariest thing I could imagine doing.

Several times, I made the trek partway up the slide, only to chicken out at the last second and have to make the humiliating walk back down to a smaller slide.

It was several summers before I finally worked up the courage to go down, and when I did, it was exhilarating. I couldn't believe I had spent so much time fearing what quickly became my favorite attraction.

I can only imagine that's how several ducklings felt after tumbling down a steep concrete spillway at a Kentucky park earlier this year, only to realize how much fun it is and race back up to try it again.

The mother calmly observes her ducklings' antics in a way that is strangely reminiscent of my own mom watching me and my siblings play in the lazy river from behind the pages of the latest Harry Potter novel or Dan Brown thriller.

To be fair, the ducklings are far braver than I was, given that their trip down the slide involves much more tumbling head over heels than my smooth ride did.

I can only hope they were able to enjoy the duckling equivalent of a funnel cake buried in powdered sugar when they tired of sliding the spillway over and over again.

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