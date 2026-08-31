Have You Seen This? Thunderstorm floods intersection in Salt Lake City

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Posted - Aug. 31, 2026 at 3:33 p.m.

 
Video footage captured in Salt Lake City on Aug. 29 shows cars plowing through a large puddle of water at the intersection of 2100 S. 1500 East near Sugar House Park.

Video footage captured in Salt Lake City on Aug. 29 shows cars plowing through a large puddle of water at the intersection of 2100 S. 1500 East near Sugar House Park. (Ray Boone, KSL)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns may be excited about the "moisture" falling across the state, but in some places, there can be too much of a good thing.

Such was the case along the intersection of 2100 South and 1500 East, just outside of Sugar House Park during a thunderstorm Saturday morning.

Rather than funneling into the storm drains, rainwater pooled along the northeastern corner of the street, rising over the curb.

At one point, the water reached as high as the undercarriage of a Ford Bronco that was parked near the intersection.

Street floods can be caused by leaves, sticks, grass clippings, sediment or litter blocking the inlet of storm drains lining the streets. When water can't drain away from the road, it spreads into the streets.

While water isn't flowing as much as it was several weeks ago on I-15, water between a vehicle's tires and the road could lead drivers to hydroplane.

Enjoy splashing in the puddles, but remember to stay out of the street.

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