Have You Seen This? Professional cliff diver jumps from helicopter into shark-filled waters

IN THE SEA — The hot concrete dries the bottom of your feet as you slowly take step after step, ascending a ladder that suddenly seems stories high.

Feeling like every eye is trained on you, you slowly advance forward, walking a plank that increases in wobbliness as you venture closer and closer to the edge.

It's an all-too-familiar (and perhaps overblown and dramatic) feeling of going off the high-diving board for the first time as a kid. While of course it isn't a big deal in reality, I remember hyping it up in my mind, biding my time until I felt "ready" for the high dive at my local municipal pool.

Now, watching the video below, I'm imagining that feeling amplified to the max and with real consequences (beyond an embarrassing belly flop) if the jump doesn't go right.

It shows professional cliff diver Molly Carlson diving 50 feet from a helicopter into shark-filled waters in the ocean for an episode of Discovery Channel's annual "Shark Week," completing the world's first dive into a shark cage in the process.

In other words, an average Monday for the daring folks at Red Bull.

Beyond the dive itself, landing among the school of sharks would add a whole other level to the anxiety, but Carlson executed it flawlessly, emerging out of the water with a triumphant smile.

A member of Canada's senior national high diving team, Carlson placed second at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. She showcases her diving feats on TikTok and YouTube.

Have You Seen This?