Have You Seen This? Giant lizards take their wrestling match to the streets

INDIA – Monitor lizards vary a lot when it comes to size. The smallest kind is the pygmy mulga monitor, which rarely exceeds 8 inches in length. The largest kind? You've likely heard of the Komodo dragon, which grows up to 10 feet long and tips the scales at 300 pounds.

And the Komodo dragon isn't an anomaly for the monitor family. There are plenty of other giants, including Asian water monitors, crocodile monitors, Nile monitors and other species known to reach eight feet or more in length.

I actually owned a savannah monitor back in the day. We named him Houdini because no cage could hold him. I don't know how he did it, but that lizard could squeeze through the tiniest of openings.

Anyhow, monitors are amazing. And they sometimes engage in wrestling matches, as seen in this video:

As a longtime fan of the monitor family, I would love to stumble upon a scene like this. But I know there are plenty of people out there who are creeped out by lizards. And for them, the sight of two massive monitors fighting in public would probably seem like nightmare fuel.

Just know that despite their intimidating size and appearance, monitors are often really friendly.