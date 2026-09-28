USU school of business to acquire new dean in 2027. Here's what she's planning

LOGAN — Utah State University's next business school dean says she wants to build on the school's strengths, create more opportunities for students and strengthen its business connections with the broader Utah economy.

Valentina Salotti will become dean of the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business on Jan. 1, 2027. She was introduced to the university community during a Sept. 18 reception in Logan.

Salotti comes to Utah State from Iowa State University, where she is senior associate dean for academic affairs in the Ivy College of Business. She previously served as associate dean for undergraduate programs on the Iowa State campus.

The move to Utah State brings Salotti to another land grant research university, a similarity she said was important to her when considering the position.

A personal connection to the land grant mission

Salotti said her own experience as a first-generation college student shaped how she views higher education and her role as an administrator.

"I see myself in the students," Salotti said.

She said the land grant mission is particularly meaningful to her because of its focus on creating opportunities for students and serving communities.

A visit to Logan also helped convince her that Utah State University was the right fit. Salotti said spending time with Huntsman School students gave her a sense of how connected they are to the school.

"The students at Huntsman are a very happy bunch," Salotti said. "They also seem to be doing more than simply going to class … which is telling me that they feel like they belong to the business school, and they are having a really incredible experience."

Priorities for the Huntsman School

As she prepares to take over the department, Salotti has identified several areas she wants to emphasize, including student success and internship opportunities, research and stronger relationships with the industry.

She also wants to see more collaboration between the business school and other academic programs at Utah State. Salotti said business education can benefit students well beyond those pursuing business degrees.

"It could be journalism, or it could be that you are an engineer," Salotti said. "I think it would be a benefit for any student at Utah State to have the ability to be a specialist in their own discipline, but also see how business is everywhere."

Her focus on research comes as Utah State continues to operate as an R1 research university, a designation for institutions with very high levels of research activity.

Salotti also brings experience developing academic programs and expanding online education at Iowa State. Former Ivy College of Business Dean David Spalding credited her with helping launch new undergraduate and graduate programs, modernize admissions and expand online education.

From Italy to Utah

Salotti earned her bachelor's degree in economics, master's degree in banking and finance, and doctorate in finance from the University of Bologna in Italy. She began her academic career at Iowa State and has spent much of her professional life working in higher education.

During her introduction at Utah State, Salotti described how a disappointment early in her career helped redirect her path. After she failed to get a banking job she had expected to land, she eventually pursued a doctoral degree and moved into academia.

"What I really found about myself is that what I love most, but also what I'm really good at, is creating opportunities for others to be successful," Salotti said.

Salotti will be the second dean of the Huntsman School since the business college was named nearly 20 years ago.

She will succeed Frank Caliendo, who has served as interim dean and will remain in the position through the end of the year.

Salotti said she is looking forward to making Logan her home and beginning the next chapter of the school.

"I can't wait for Jan. 1 to come," Salotti said.