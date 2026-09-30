Would-be Taylor Swift concert attacker loses privacy case against Disney

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VIENNA, Sept 30 — A man convicted this year of planning a foiled attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024 lost a privacy lawsuit against Disney on Wednesday over the fact his parents' home was shown in the docu-series "Taylor Swift: The End of an Era".
A Vienna court ruled that a home address does not deserve the highest level of legal protection, and that the man - identified as Beran A - no longer lived there at the time.
The address was shown for a matter of seconds and the programme did not name the man, the court heard.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
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