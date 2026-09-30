Would-be Taylor Swift concert attacker loses privacy case against Disney

Updated - Sept. 30, 2026 at 3:04 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 2:36 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Austrian defendant Beran A, who pleaded guilty to planning an attack on U.S. singer Taylor Swift's Vienna concert in 2024, is escorted by security personnel in a courtroom during the last day of his trial in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, May 28, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Austrian defendant Beran A, who pleaded guilty to planning an attack on U.S. singer Taylor Swift's Vienna concert in 2024, is escorted by security personnel in a courtroom during the last day of his trial in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, May 28, 2026. (REUTERS/Lisa Leutner/ File Photo)

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VIENNA, Sept 30 — A man ​convicted this year of planning a foiled attack ‌on a Taylor Swift concert ⁠in Vienna ​in 2024 lost ⁠a privacy lawsuit ‌against Disney ‌on Wednesday over the fact ⁠his ⁠parents' home was shown in the docu-series "Taylor Swift: The End of an Era".

A Vienna court ruled ‌that a ​home address does not deserve the highest level of legal protection, and that the man - identified as Beran A - no longer ​lived there ‌at the ‌time.

The ⁠address was shown for a matter of seconds and the programme did ‌not name the ​man, the ‌court heard.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew ​Heavens)

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