Young boy hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by car in Vineyard

Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 10:11 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
A young boy was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a car in Vineyard Tuesday evening.

A young boy was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a car in Vineyard Tuesday evening. (Alex Schmidt, Shutterstock)

Save Story

VINEYARD — A young boy was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Vineyard Tuesday evening.

In a Facebook post, Vineyard Mayor Zack Stratton said the accident happened on Center Street, just west of Main Street.

Stratton said the young boy was taken to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition.

At this time, neither Stratton nor police have shared the boy's age, the status of the driver involved or the circumstances leading up to the accident.

"We ask our Vineyard community to please keep this young boy, his family, and everyone affected by this accident in your prayers," the Facebook post stated. "We are praying for his recovery. We are very grateful to our first responders and medical professionals caring for him tonight."

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahUtah CountyPolice & Courts
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  