Have You Seen This? River near Mt. Carmel flooded with 10-foot waves

Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 3:28 p.m.

Joe WirthlinKSL
 
Video taken near Mt. Carmel in Kane County shows 10-foot tall brown waves crashing through the riverbed on Monday.

Video taken near Mt. Carmel in Kane County shows 10-foot tall brown waves crashing through the riverbed on Monday. (David Clark)

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MT. CARMEL, Kane County — No, Willy Wonka's chocolate factory didn't spring a leak.

Torrents of brown water, looking remarkably like chocolate, barreled down the riverbank near Mt. Carmel in southern Utah on Monday, thanks to the storms that swept across the state.

David Clark captured the flooding, getting within feet of the swollen riverbank. He did not, however, say whether he tasted it.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for southern Utah that excessive rainfall could cause flooding throughout the region until as late as Tuesday evening. The flood watch began at 6 a.m. on Monday. Floodwaters can quickly sweep through areas where trees and brush burned by this year's fires would have slowed them.

As meteorologists study the storms forming as part of the El Niño cycle, leaders from the World Meteorological Organization urge communities to prepare for more severe storms throughout February 2027.

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