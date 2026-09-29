MT. CARMEL, Kane County — No, Willy Wonka's chocolate factory didn't spring a leak.

Torrents of brown water, looking remarkably like chocolate, barreled down the riverbank near Mt. Carmel in southern Utah on Monday, thanks to the storms that swept across the state.

David Clark captured the flooding, getting within feet of the swollen riverbank. He did not, however, say whether he tasted it.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for southern Utah that excessive rainfall could cause flooding throughout the region until as late as Tuesday evening. The flood watch began at 6 a.m. on Monday. Floodwaters can quickly sweep through areas where trees and brush burned by this year's fires would have slowed them.

As meteorologists study the storms forming as part of the El Niño cycle, leaders from the World Meteorological Organization urge communities to prepare for more severe storms throughout February 2027.

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