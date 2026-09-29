Woman sentenced to probation for financial exploitation of Payson grandmother

PROVO — A woman is on probation for two years after admitting to financial exploitation of her Payson grandmother while she was the woman's primary caregiver.

Diane Marie OBannon, 40, pleaded guilty to intentional financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, amended from a second-degree felony to a class A misdemeanor, on April 20. In addition to reducing the charge, her plea deal dismissed a charge for theft, a second-degree felony.

Fourth District Judge Kraig Powell sentenced her to a year in jail, but suspended that sentence and gave her credit for the 12 days she had already spent in jail. He also ordered her to pay back the money and have no contact with her grandmother.

Her husband, Cameron Clint OBannon, 48, was also charged with theft and intentional financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, third-degree felonies, but his charges were both dismissed on Sept. 18 at what was scheduled for a preliminary hearing. Prosecutors requested the dismissal, which Powell granted.

The charges were dismissed without prejudice, so there is a chance they could be refiled.

Charging documents filed in January said Diane OBannon's grandmother had dementia and she cared for her. Both she and her husband moved into the grandmother's home, and she had access to her grandmother's account for paying bills.

According to the charges, the couple used her account during that time to spend roughly $6,000 at gas stations, fast food restaurants, smoke or vape shops, and in online games. During the same time, the charges said the grandmother neglected to pay her own expenses, had her electricity shut off twice and was eventually evicted.