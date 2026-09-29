Southern Utah University opens 51,000-square-foot music center, 510-seat concert hall

CEDAR CITY — For the first time in its history, Southern Utah University's burgeoning music program can learn, perform and entertain in a new, state-of-the-art music center.

The 51,250-square-foot George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Music Center, located at 300 W. University Blvd., officially opened its doors last week and features the 510-seat Okerlund Concert Hall, the music program's first on-campus venue designed specifically for large ensembles.

Layton Construction spent roughly 175,000 hours bringing the center to life based on the design guidelines of architecture firm Method Studio. Method Studio's website estimated construction costs to be approximately $34 million.

"Hands down, this is the best concert hall that we have here in the state of Utah," Brian McBeth, vice president of Layton Construction, said in a statement. "Every detail was designed to enhance the music, showcase the performers, and create an unforgettable experience for every person in the audience. None of this would have been possible without our talented trade partners."

In addition to the concert hall, the center will also house the Gail and Jane Bradshaw Family Recital Hall, dedicated rehearsal spaces, specialized percussion and piano labs, and a commercial music and technology suite.

"This building gives them room to grow and room to imagine what comes next," SUU President Mindy Benson said in a statement. "And that is what I find most exciting. We are building for a future we cannot fully see."

That future Benson alluded to is likely to be strong, too.

SUU's previous music building was built almost six decades ago for a mere 60 students from just two programs. The new center, which more than doubles the size of the previous building, will help educate over five times as many music students across 11 nationally accredited programs.

The building itself draws inspiration from "the rhythms of music" and the iconic red rock landscape southern Utah is known for.

It also integrates local history, preserving a long-standing landmark tree and the center's east entrance and a historic stained-glass window from a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at the west entrance.

"For nearly 60 years, SUU music students and faculty have accomplished incredible things, earning state, regional and national recognition in both performance and music education," Lisa Eccles of the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation said in a statement. "And I would add, enriching the community in so many artistic and creative ways. This state-of-the-art building will give ample space to study, rehearse, and perform. This will benefit the campus and community for generations to come, especially for a school so dedicated to the arts."