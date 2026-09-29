Utah Dirty Sodas named Minor League Baseball's 'Best New Alternate Identity'

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SOUTH JORDAN — The Utah Dirty Sodas have been named Minor League Baseball's 2026 Best New Alternate Identity, earning the top honor among seven nominees and celebrating the unique culture of Utah through the combination of dirty soda and baseball.

The Utah Dirty Sodas were selected from a field that included the Columbus Scrambled Dogs, Las Vegas Headliners, Louisville Humidity, Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas, Reading Iced Coffees and Tulsa Ranch Dippers.

The Salt Lake Bees first announced the Utah Dirty Sodas identity in February before taking the field as the Dirty Sodas for the first time on April 1. Throughout the 2026 season, the Bees transformed into the Utah Dirty Sodas every Wednesday home game, turning summer nights at The Ballpark at America First Square into a high-energy celebration of Utah flavor, community and baseball.

"We are incredibly proud to see the Utah Dirty Sodas recognized as Minor League Baseball's Best New Alternate Identity," said Ashley Havili, vice president of marketing for Miller Sports + Entertainment. "This concept was created to celebrate something uniquely Utah while bringing together the energy of baseball, the creativity of Minor League Baseball and the culture surrounding dirty sodas. To see our fans embrace the identity and now have it recognized on a national level is incredibly rewarding. This award is a reflection of the creativity, collaboration and passion that went into bringing the Utah Dirty Sodas to life."

The Utah Dirty Sodas identity was created through a partnership between the Salt Lake Bees and Swig, bringing Utah's dirty soda culture to the ballpark. Each Wednesday, fans experienced custom branding, themed entertainment, $3 Swig drinks, in-game promotions, appearances from Swiggy and a large Swig cup inflatable in right-center field.

Swig, home of the original dirty soda, played a central role in bringing the concept to life. Founded in Utah in 2010, Swig helped popularize the combination of soda, cream, flavored syrups and creative add-ins, turning a simple drink into a recognizable part of Utah culture. Today, Swig has more than 140 locations across the United States.

The on-field look features cream-colored jerseys with red sleeves, "Dirty Sodas" script across the chest in brown lettering, brown numbers and the Utah Dirty Sodas and the Salt Lake Bees logos on the sleeves. The caps feature a brown crown, red bill and the Dirty Sodas logo front and center.

More than a new uniform, the Utah Dirty Sodas became a celebration of Utah culture and community, creating a unique experience for fans throughout the 2026 season. The Best New Alternate Identity honor recognizes the collaboration between the Bees, Swig, RARE Design and the fans who embraced the identity. — Allison Stuart