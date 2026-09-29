Officials are looking into a possible new ransom note related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 12:50 p.m.

Associated PressAssociated PressAssociated Press
 
A banner with notes from hundreds of well-wishers for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, outside of KVOA on March 6, in Tucson, Ariz. Authorities are looking into the possibility of a new ransom note related to her disappearance.

A banner with notes from hundreds of well-wishers for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, outside of KVOA on March 6, in Tucson, Ariz. Authorities are looking into the possibility of a new ransom note related to her disappearance. (Rebecca Noble, Associated Press)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities are looking into the possibility of a new ransom note related to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, nearly eight months after she went missing from her Arizona home, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The sheriff's department and the FBI Guthrie Task Force were recently made aware of the possible ransom note as well as social media comments related to it, the statement from the sheriff's department said Monday. Investigators are working to determine its credibility.

Officials did not immediately release details on how they found the note or what was in it.

In July, authorities released two ransom notes initially sent to a Tucson television station days after the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie went missing on Feb. 1 from her home outside Tucson.

The first note, sent Feb. 2, said Nancy Guthrie was safe but scared and would be released unharmed once her captors received $4 million in cryptocurrency. The second note, sent Feb. 6, said Guthrie died shortly after she was kidnapped. Authorities have not said whether Guthrie is still alive.

No suspects have been arrested in her disappearance. The investigation is dogged by unanswered questions, such as how many people are believed to have taken part in her abduction and whether she was taken by someone who knew her.

The FBI had also released surveillance videos of a masked person who authorities said appeared to tamper with a camera on Nancy Guthrie's front porch and block it with a plant.

Nancy Guthrie's family has shared their pleas for information in videos posted to social media.

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

U.S.EntertainmentPolice & Courts
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  