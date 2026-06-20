'The Odyssey' just got an R rating. That's a much bigger deal than it sounds

SALT LAKE CITY — For more than 20 years, Christopher Nolan largely avoided R ratings. After 2002's "Insomnia," every Nolan film from "Batman Begins" through "Tenet" carried a PG-13 rating. Then came "Oppenheimer." It earned an R rating, grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing R-rated film ever made.

Now Nolan is doubling down.

His adaptation of "The Odyssey" has reportedly received an R rating and carries an estimated budget of roughly $250 million. If those numbers hold, it would become the most expensive R-rated film ever produced.

That's where the story gets fascinating.

Most studios chase PG-13 ratings because it gives them access to the broadest possible audience. Teenagers can buy tickets. Families can attend together. The ceiling is simply higher. An R rating doesn't make success impossible, but it does narrow the path.

Which raises the obvious question:

Can a movie this expensive really work with an R rating?

The easy answer is to point at "Oppenheimer."

That film shattered assumptions about what an R-rated movie could achieve. It wasn't based on a beloved franchise. It wasn't a superhero movie. It was a three-hour drama about theoretical physics, nuclear weapons and government hearings. Yet audiences showed up in massive numbers.

But "The Odyssey" presents a different challenge.

"Oppenheimer" reportedly cost around $100 million. "The Odyssey" is more than double that.

When a movie costs $250 million before marketing, the box office expectations become enormous. Conventional wisdom suggests a film generally needs to earn roughly two to three times its production budget worldwide before everyone starts celebrating.

That means "The Odyssey" likely needs to approach — and perhaps surpass — the billion-dollar mark. In other words, it may need to beat "Oppenheimer's" record to truly justify its price tag.

Of course, betting against Nolan has become a dangerous hobby. Every time people assume audiences won't show up for one of his films, they do.

A dream-heist movie? "Inception" worked.

A nearly three-hour war film with minimal dialogue? "Dunkirk" worked.

A three-hour biopic about a scientist? "Oppenheimer" worked.

What Nolan seems to understand better than almost anyone is that audiences will follow a filmmaker they trust. They don't necessarily buy tickets because of the genre. They buy tickets because they believe the experience will be worth it.

That's why the R rating may ultimately be less important than it sounds. The bigger question isn't whether "The Odyssey" is rated R.

It's whether Nolan can once again convince audiences that an ancient Greek epic is the movie event they can't afford to miss.

History suggests that's a bet you probably shouldn't take against.

What do you think about the rating? Will it change your mind about whether you see the movie?