Review: 'The Other Bennet Sister' lets Jane Austen's less-celebrated characters shine

REGENCY ENGLAND — "A daffodil might look plain next to a lily, but on its own, there is much to be admired."

So says the Bennet family's housekeeper, Mrs. Hill, setting the tone for the latest Jane Austen-inspired novel-turned-miniseries.

"The Other Bennet Sister" tells the story of Mary Bennet, the middle child and sister of Elizabeth Bennet, heroine of the classic "Pride and Prejudice." Austen never wrote a sequel to the beloved novel, but this spin-off by modern author Janice Hadlow gets the stamp of approval from this Austen fan in its loyalty to the Regency master of comedy's style and character consistency.

The oft-told story is told through a new lens — if a thick, bespectacled one — by Mary, the studious, often overlooked and underestimated sister.

She isn't beautiful like her sisters, at least according to her mother, and will likely never marry. She finds herself left behind — as all her sisters get married — with Mrs. Bennet, who can't seem to do anything but point out her flaws.

When given the opportunity to leave the small village of Meryton and her mother for London, Mary finally sees the world, and herself, from an entirely new perspective.

And the journey is a delightful one to watch.

Ella Bruccoleri, known by period-piece fans for her role in "Call the Midwife," brings Mary Bennet to life, giving her a relatable charm. She's intellectual and awkward and often says the wrong thing — like telling a party guest that the nuts he's snacking on killed her mom's friend. Simply put, Bruccoleri becomes Mary Bennet.

In Mary's knowledge of her own shortcomings, thanks to her mother's pecking, she's able to see the good in others who are overlooked or laughed at, like the infamous Mr. Collins, for example. In Mary's eyes, he's a kind, intelligent person who, like her, simply doesn't know how to fit in.

And in the viewers' eyes, Mary and even Mr. Collins are impossible not to root for.

That's the biggest charm of "The Other Bennet Sister."

By highlighting the side characters of "Pride and Prejudice" who are only there for comic relief, the series invites viewers to look a little more closely at the people around them in their own lives. Those hiding in the corner or who are dismissed as "annoying" might be fascinating, fun people when you get to know them. And everyone deserves a place to belong in this world.

It's impossible to discuss a Regency-era show without mentioning costumes and set design. In both aspects, the show transports the viewer to England in the early 1800s. While not a high-budget production like the 2005 film adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice," it features beautifully detailed indoor set designs that feel true to the time. It also optimizes England's breathtaking natural settings, much like the 2005 adaptation.

"The Other Bennet Sister" contains some mild adult humor and themes, including emotional abuse. There is one suggestion of off-camera nudity and childbirth at the beginning of the first episode as the Bennet family is introduced. Common Sense Media rates it as appropriate for those aged 11 and older.

The 10-episode miniseries is available to stream on BritBox on Prime in the U.S. It originally aired earlier this year on the BBC. Due to the popularity of the series, its creators have also announced a holiday special expected to be released in late 2026, according to the BBC.