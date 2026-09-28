2 Utah musicians celebrate major career milestone

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SALT LAKE CITY — llen Hayashi and Karen Ferry, two alumni of the Diana & Joel Peterson School of Music, have been appointed to section violin positions with the Utah Symphony.

Hayashi said the Peterson School, formerly known as the Gifted Music School, helped turn that dream into a goal and gave her the training and community to pursue it.

This spring, she and fellow alumna Karen Ferry both earned spots in the Utah Symphony after a demanding, multi-day audition process.

Now, they hope to pass those lessons on to the next generation while encouraging others to support arts education in Utah.

— Curtis Booker, KSL