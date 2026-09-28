2 Utah musicians celebrate major career milestone

Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 2:26 p.m.

 
Ellen Hayashi and Karen Ferry, alumni of the Diana & Joel Peterson School of Music, have been appointed to section violin positions with the Utah Symphony.

Ellen Hayashi and Karen Ferry, alumni of the Diana & Joel Peterson School of Music, have been appointed to section violin positions with the Utah Symphony. (Diana & Joel Peterson School of Music)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — llen Hayashi and Karen Ferry, two alumni of the Diana & Joel Peterson School of Music, have been appointed to section violin positions with the Utah Symphony.

Hayashi said the Peterson School, formerly known as the Gifted Music School, helped turn that dream into a goal and gave her the training and community to pursue it.

This spring, she and fellow alumna Karen Ferry both earned spots in the Utah Symphony after a demanding, multi-day audition process.

Now, they hope to pass those lessons on to the next generation while encouraging others to support arts education in Utah.

— Curtis Booker, KSL

Related stories

Most recent Entertainment stories

Related topics

UtahEntertainment

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  