Meta expands generative AI tools with Muse Image rollout

SAN FRANCISCO — Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it is rolling out ​Muse Image, its first image-generation model from Meta Superintelligence Labs, as the Facebook owner expands generative ‌AI tools across its apps.

The company said Muse Image, which is integrated ⁠into its Meta AI ​chatbot, can interpret complex prompts, ⁠use photos as inputs and let users edit ‌generated images directly ‌through sketches or annotations.

Here are some details:

• Muse ⁠Image will power more than ⁠30 new AI effects for Instagram Stories and enable image generation in direct chats with Meta AI on WhatsApp, initially in select countries, the company said.

• Meta plans to expand Muse Image to more ‌countries and integrate it into Facebook ​and Messenger, the company said.

• While basic use of Muse Image with Meta AI is free, additional creation capabilities will be available through Meta's subscription plans, the company said.

• In April, the company launched Muse Spark, the first text-and-reasoning AI model from the ​Meta Superintelligence Labs team it assembled last year to ‌catch up with ‌rivals ⁠in the AI race.

• Advanced AI models are at the center of the AI boom, powering autonomous tasks such as writing software code, generating content and handling ‌customer support inquiries.

• The ​company also announced an early ‌preview of Muse ⁠Video, its ​video generation model.