Meta expands generative AI tools with Muse Image rollout

By Jaspreet Singh, Reuters | Updated - July 7, 2026 at 4:15 p.m. | Posted - July 7, 2026 at 1:06 p.m.

 
People walk behind a logo of Meta Platforms company, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023.

People walk behind a logo of Meta Platforms company, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. (Francis Mascarenhas, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Meta Platforms launches Muse Image, its first image-generation model, expanding AI tools.
  • Muse Image enhances Instagram Stories and WhatsApp chats with over 30 AI effects.
  • Basic use is free; advanced features require subscription. Muse Video preview announced.

SAN FRANCISCO — Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it is rolling out ​Muse Image, its first image-generation model from Meta Superintelligence Labs, as the Facebook owner expands generative ‌AI tools across its apps.

The company said Muse Image, which is integrated ⁠into its Meta AI ​chatbot, can interpret complex prompts, ⁠use photos as inputs and let users edit ‌generated images directly ‌through sketches or annotations.

Here are some details:

• Muse ⁠Image will power more than ⁠30 new AI effects for Instagram Stories and enable image generation in direct chats with Meta AI on WhatsApp, initially in select countries, the company said.

• Meta plans to expand Muse Image to more ‌countries and integrate it into Facebook ​and Messenger, the company said.

• While basic use of Muse Image with Meta AI is free, additional creation capabilities will be available through Meta's subscription plans, the company said.

• In April, the company launched Muse Spark, the first text-and-reasoning AI model from the ​Meta Superintelligence Labs team it assembled last year to ‌catch up with ‌rivals ⁠in the AI race.

• Advanced AI models are at the center of the AI boom, powering autonomous tasks such as writing software code, generating content and handling ‌customer support inquiries.

• The ​company also announced an early ‌preview of Muse ⁠Video, its ​video generation model.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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