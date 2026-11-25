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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's colleges are adapting to the rapidly advancing technology landscape through teaching students proper artificial intelligence safety and preparing them for modern careers.

Colleges and universities are now incorporating artificial intelligence skills into their curriculum across all majors, according to the Utah System of Higher Education.

"We want to make sure that every student that graduates with a bachelor's degree has some understanding and some comfort with working with AI tools to be able to mine very relevant and accurate data," said Steven Hood, assistant commissioner for academic affairs at the USHE.

AI can be incredibly useful, but it's not always accurate, Hood said. For this reason, Hood said students will learn how to look at data and assess whether or not it correlates with what they are learning in their courses.

Professors are also adjusting to this evolving technology. Hood said there are dedicated centers available to professors to learn these new teaching methods.

"As they learn those AI tools, then they turn around and can use them in their classrooms, and they can share them with their colleagues," Hood said. "When they meet in department meetings, they discuss how best to use these tools within majors. And then that becomes part of the classroom curriculum that's being used."

Hood said, overall, AI is a valuable tool that will help students produce better work and become better scholars.

He also said teaching them these skills now will pay off in the future.

"We're really at the tip of the iceberg, and I think, you know, 10-15 years from now, we're going to be surprised how adept college students and college graduates are at using AI tools in their jobs," Hood said.