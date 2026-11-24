ST. GEORGE, Utah — Utah High School Activities Association Associate Director Jeff Cluff, 49, is on life support after suffering a stroke last week and undergoing brain surgery to remove a blood clot.

According to a social media post from his daughter, the clot returned, which complicated treatment options.

Cluff has been a fixture in Utah high school sports since joining the association in 2014, where he is known for his dedication to officiating.

A longtime official in both high school and collegiate athletics, Cluff worked as a Division I college baseball umpire in the Pac-12, Mountain West, Big West, West Coast and Western Athletic conferences. He also served as a baseball officiating coordinator for the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

While working as an associate director at the association, Cluff advocated for officials, frequently highlighting retention challenges caused by poor behavior from spectators, coaches, players and, most notably, parents.

Amid his advocacy efforts, Cluff worked to create a positive environment on the court and field.

Cluff was admitted to a St. George hospital Sunday for surgery. On Monday, his daughter posted that he was placed on life support to give the family time with him pending organ donation testing.

"Our goal is to give him the opportunity to help others while making sure he is comfortable," his daughter wrote. "Once that process is complete, we will transition to allowing him to pass peacefully."

A GoFundMe* campaign has been created to help Cluff's family, including two children still living at home: a high-school senior and a 12-year-old.

Utah High School Activities Association Associate Director Jeff Cluff, 49, is on life support in St. George after a stroke and brain surgery for a returning blood clot. A longtime advocate for local officials, he remains on life support pending organ donation testing as a GoFundMe campaign supports his family (Photo: GoFundMe)

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