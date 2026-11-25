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IDAHO FALLS — The shorter amount of daylight and colder temperatures can affect more than our daily routines. For some people, winter brings a recurring pattern of depression known as seasonal affective disorder. And sometimes, the added pressures of the holidays can make it especially difficult.

"It is absolutely a thing, particularly in the northern hemisphere," said Daniel Allen, a licensed clinical professional counselor with Creekside Counseling.

Seasonal affective disorder, often referred to as SAD, is a seasonal pattern that can affect a person's mood, energy and motivation.

"I really do think that this time of year, it kind of affects everybody. It affects everybody differently," Allen said.

With less daylight and colder temperatures, people may spend less time outside and become less physically active. Allen said those seasonal changes can affect us biologically, even as the demands of everyday life continue.

"If you look at the world around you during the winter time, everything is really slowing down, right? The plants are going dormant. The animals are slowing down. Biologically, we are doing the same thing. Like our biology slows down, but our life doesn't slow down. We're still going to work. Kids are still going to school. And not only is our life not slowing down, but with the holidays, it's really ramping up," Allen said.

He added that holiday demands, commitments, financial strain and, for some, loneliness or a lack of family support can compound those seasonal changes, creating a difficult combination for people already struggling with seasonal depression.

Recognizing the signs of seasonal depression

Seasonal affective disorder can look different from one person to another. Allen said some of the more common signs include changes in mood, energy and interest in activities.

"Low affect, loss of interest in doing things that they usually like to do, decrease in motivation overall, lower energy, harder to get out of bed (and) harder to feel excited about things," said Allen.

But depression doesn't always look like sadness or low energy. Allen said it can also show up through symptoms people may not immediately associate with seasonal affective disorder.

"Can look like anxiety, increased anger (and) increased irritability. And so I think that's a lot of times why people maybe think that something like seasonal affective disorder doesn't apply to them because they don't feel depressed, but if they're more irritable, if they're more anxious, they find that their mind is racing more. They're having a hard time sleeping. That can all be part of it as well," said Allen.

Small steps can help during the winter months

For people noticing these changes in themselves or loved ones, Allen said one of the most important things is making time for connections, whether that's spending time with other people or participating in activities they enjoy.

"Prioritizing time spent outside, prioritizing, you know, hydration, sleep (and) nutrition — all of us have nutrition struggles through the holidays — and our brain lives in our body, right? They're part of the same system. And so anything that we're doing that takes care of our body, increasing our exercise, those kinds of things can be really helpful."

Allen said small, intentional steps to take care of both physical and emotional well-being can help people navigate a season that can be difficult for many.