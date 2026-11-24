What began as a prized Utah elk tag became something much bigger than a hunting trip.

After drawing a coveted permit, Wyoming hunter John Zadra decided to pass on his opportunity and mentor a youth hunter instead. Working with Kids with Disabilities Adventures, the tag was awarded to Kaden, a 14-year-old from Northern Utah whose life changed dramatically after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

Following weeks in intensive care and months of rehabilitation, Kaden is still working through the challenges of recovery. But for a few days in Utah's elk country, the focus shifts from hospitals and therapy to adventure, friendship and the pursuit of a bull elk. In this inspiring episode of KSL Outdoors, witness the power of generosity, determination and the healing impact of the outdoors.