SALT LAKE CITY — I haven't been all that excited about Disney's animated offerings the last few years.

In fact, the last time I really enjoyed a movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios was 2021's "Encanto." Even Pixar, a studio that seemingly couldn't miss for years, hasn't resonated with me quite like it used to. The last original Pixar movie (not counting sequels) that really moved me was 2020's "Soul." I enjoyed "Luca" well enough, but I've been largely disappointed since.

So, when Disney announced its latest animated feature, "Hexed," I wasn't exactly counting down the days until its release.

Then the trailer arrived, and, well, I still wasn't counting down the days. When I actually saw the movie, both my opinion and mood changed.

I don't think "Hexed" possesses the magic of some of Disney's classics or even some of its more recent home runs, but I had a good time with it. And for the first time in a few years, I walked out of a Disney animated feature pleasantly surprised.

Here's why "Hexed" may be worth a trip to the theater with the family this Thanksgiving weekend.

A whole new world of magic

Billie (Hailee Steinfeld) is a teenager who has never quite felt like she fits in. Her overly protective mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), isn't making things any easier.

Things start to make a little more sense for Billie when she discovers she has magical abilities and finds herself in Hexe, a world inhabited by witches.

Billie and her mother must navigate this unfamiliar world together, uncovering some family secrets along the way and getting mixed up with a three-eyed cat (Walton Goggins) and a rather sinister queen (Jodie Foster).

A familiar story that works

There isn't a whole lot about the story in "Hexed" that you haven't seen before.

We've seen the teenager who doesn't fit in, the discovery of mysterious powers, the family secrets and the hidden magical world. Chances are you'll figure out where much of this story is headed well before it gets there.

But you know what? I didn't really care.

Predictability is something we often criticize movies for, but I don't necessarily think knowing where a story is going is a problem if you're enjoying the journey of getting there.

"Hexed" still manages to sneak in a few surprises, and the characters are interesting enough that I wanted to see how things played out.

I also appreciate that at the center of all the magic is a story about a mother and daughter trying to understand one another. As a parent, I can appreciate the struggle of wanting to protect your kids while also knowing they need the freedom to figure things out on their own.

It's a familiar story, but there's a reason we keep telling it.

The magic and the humor

One of the things I've always loved about Disney animation is its ability to introduce us to worlds we wish we could visit.

A good animated movie can make you forget for a little while that the things you're watching on screen aren't possible.

"Hexed" manages to recapture some of that feeling.

The world of Hexe is entertaining to explore, and the magic is a fun part of the storytelling. There's a sense of discovery as Billie gets acquainted with this world, and we're right there with her.

The humor also works. There are plenty of opportunities for the kids to laugh, but there are also laughs for those of us who paid for the tickets and the absurd amount of popcorn.

Sometimes the kids are the better critics

I took my 10-year-old daughter and two of her friends to see "Hexed," and they loved it. The three of them spent much of the rest of the day casting spells and trying to fly.

While I was thinking about how "Hexed" stacked up against other Disney movies and how predictable some of the story was, these three girls were busy imagining what it would be like to be witches in Hexe.

I don't know if "Hexed" will become one of those movies my daughter is still watching 30 years from now, but I do know it captured her imagination for an afternoon.

Conclusion

I think "Hexed" is the best animated feature Disney has released since "Encanto."

Now, before some of you head to the comments section to remind me that "Inside Out 2" was released in 2024, keep in mind that Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios are two different studios.

I don't think "Hexed" is destined to join the ranks of Disney's best, but I don't think it needs to.

It's a fun adventure with a good story, some entertaining characters, a healthy dose of humor, and enough magic to get a few 10-year-olds convinced they might be able to fly.

If you're looking for something to do with the family after you've had your fill of turkey and mashed potatoes this weekend, I think "Hexed" is a pretty good option.

"Hexed" is rated PG for action and some rude humor.