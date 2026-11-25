Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — On the drive home from a screening of "Hershey," I mentioned to my wife that I liked the movie, but I thought it was a little too sweet. The pun was unintended at first, but it was certainly welcomed.

My wife rolled her eyes and said, "You critics. If it's not at least a little dark, you don't like it."

She may have a point. I love a good feel-good movie, and I have no problem leaving a theater feeling better about the world than when I walked in. In fact, I wish it happened more often.

"Hershey" is certainly trying to do that — and to a certain extent, it succeeds. I just wish this true story felt a little more true at times.

Despite some of my reservations, I enjoyed "Hershey," and I think a lot of families will enjoy it this Thanksgiving weekend.

The story

"Hershey" tells the story of Milton Hershey (Finn Wittrock), the man responsible for a good portion of my poor dietary decisions over the years.

Milton had his fair share of failed business ventures before finding success in the candy business. Alongside his wife, Catherine, better known as Kitty (Alexandra Daddario), Milton set out to make chocolate affordable and accessible to the masses.

The couple's ambitions eventually grew beyond making candy and money, as they used their success to build a community and create opportunities for children in need.

Directed by Mark Waters, "Hershey" is as much a love story and a story about giving back as it is about the origins of one of the world's most recognizable candy brands.

A little too sweet

Despite what my wife may think, I wasn't hoping for a dark, gritty origin story about the Hershey's chocolate bar.

My biggest issue with "Hershey" is that its two main characters feel a little too perfect.

Milton and Kitty certainly encounter their fair share of obstacles throughout the movie, but most of those obstacles seem to come from outside forces. Their struggles rarely seem to result from their own shortcomings.

Their marriage is so wonderful that you'd think these two never had a disagreement about so much as where to go for dinner.

I'm not suggesting the filmmakers should have manufactured marital problems or turned Milton Hershey into some deeply troubled individual just to make a more interesting movie. But there's something inspiring about watching good people acknowledge their own shortcomings, learn from their mistakes, and become better people.

I wanted a little more of that.

It's often those imperfections that help us relate to people who have accomplished extraordinary things. They remind us that we don't have to be extraordinary ourselves to do something worthwhile.

The acting was also a little uneven for me. Some performances felt forced, and there were moments when the dialogue didn't feel like an actual conversation between two people.

Something about the whole production felt more like a movie I'd stumble across on basic cable on a Saturday evening than something I'd head to the theater to see.

But a funny thing happened as the movie went on. I stopped looking for all the things that were bothering me and started enjoying the movie for what it was.

There's nothing wrong with feeling good

While I knew the Hershey name, I can't say I knew much about the people behind it, and their story is worth telling.

It's easy to be impressed by someone who failed multiple times, kept at it, and eventually built a chocolate empire. But I found what Milton and Kitty decided to do with that success far more interesting than how they achieved it.

And considering when this movie is hitting theaters, that's a pretty fitting message.

We spend Thanksgiving talking about what we're grateful for, and "Hershey" asks us to consider what we can do for others with what we've been blessed with.

The movie wants to inspire us to chase our dreams, be a little kinder to one another and maybe enjoy a piece of candy from time to time.

I'm on board with all three of those things.

I may have rolled my eyes a time or two at the sentimentality of it all, but I appreciate a movie that's sincerely trying to bring a little more light into the world.

Is "Hershey" worth watching?

I think we all know that one guy in the neighborhood who is just incredibly nice. He's always smiling, he's got a seemingly endless supply of corny jokes, and sometimes his enthusiasm is a little much. But he's so sincere and genuinely kind that you can't help but like him.

That's kind of how I feel about "Hershey."

It's a little cheesy, occasionally cringey, and probably not a movie I'll be racing to see again. But I like what it's trying to do, and I enjoyed spending some time with it.

Younger kids may get a little restless, but for families looking for something uplifting to enjoy together over the Thanksgiving holiday, I think "Hershey" will be right up their alley.

"Hershey" is rated PG for some thematic elements and brief language.