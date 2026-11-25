Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — This year has seen a slew of commercial animated films and independent animated films — there are almost too many to remember. And this latest one may get lost in the shuffle.

"Hexed," produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, focuses on a young girl named Billie Doe who is a little bit different than everyone else in her life and at her school. She has no idea that her mom has been keeping a big secret from her for her entire life — she is a witch! Why would her mom be keeping this from her? We do not find out why until later on in the film.

This is another animated story with a teen who has a pained relationship with her parent, in this case her mom. You can tell they both love each other, but mom is "too hard on her" and not fun. Similar tale to "The Cat in the Hat" and many other animated films.

Then Billie, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, discovers what and who she is, all on accident when she removes a magical bracelet.

The witch world in "Hexed" feels a lot like entering a bright and colorful Hogwarts. We also have another animated film this year, Forgotten Island, where two young women go through a portal to a magical place called Nakali. That movie had similar coloring and odd creatures. One of the neat things about the film is that there are a lot of not only Disney movie Easter eggs but other animated Easter eggs from back in the day.

There is a new "Lilo & Stitch" Disney animated short, "Lilo & Scratch," before the film. I miss having those and I think it is something Disney needs to bring back for every Disney or Pixar animated movie.

As much as this film is similar to other films, it does have some great moments of its own. The soundtrack is fun and I was tapping my feet and bobbing my head for most of the runtime. The closeness that the mother and daughter relationship gets and grows throughout the film is very tender and relatable.

I often judge animated films by their sidekicks and this film has some fun sidekicks.

One of them is a cauldron that acts like a dog and Alice's best friend Beef Roger Crummchuk, played by Walton Goggins, who is a cat. These are legit sidekicks that I feel helped the story along. They all work together to make sure that Queen Celeste does not get her way by the end of the film. By the way, Queen Celeste looks like if Elsa from Frozen and Mother Gothel from Tangled had a baby.

The story is fun and keeps you watching without making it feel like you have stayed too long.

I do love the color palette and the attention to detail when it comes to the clothing, hair and magical surroundings. The Easter eggs made me smile and think about all of the films I need to go back and watch again.

It's too bad "Hexed" landed in a year packed with animated films that have stronger stories and hit you harder emotionally. It's fun and enjoyable, but a little unoriginal, and like I said, it may get lost in the shuffle.

Grade: B-