SALT LAKE CITY — I love Thanksgiving. There is something about knowing that one day a year I can eat an insane amount of delicious food, lie on a couch and recoup just so I can eat more food. But what to do when all that bounty is trying to work its way through your system to make room for more pie? What about the next day or the rest of the weekend when your body is in revolt but you're determined to eat that turkey sandwich?

Well, turns out that while you digest and wait for rounds two, three, four, or even 12, there are some new movies you can check out this weekend. I'd say pass on the popcorn so you have room at home for more leftovers. But who am I kidding? I love movie popcorn. Go ahead and get it.

Here are five new movies either releasing in theaters or streaming at home this Thanksgiving weekend.

It's been 26 years since Ben Stiller introduced us to Greg Focker in "Meet the Parents." If that makes you feel old, just wait until you hear the premise of the new movie: Greg is now the father whose son is bringing home the woman he wants to marry.

Skyler Gisondo plays Greg's son, Henry, and Ariana Grande plays his girlfriend, an FBI hostage negotiator. Suddenly, Greg finds himself in a position not all that different from the one Robert De Niro's Jack Byrnes was in all those years ago.

How much of Jack has rubbed off on Greg over the last quarter-century? And how much is Greg going to regret some of the things he said and did when he was the one trying to impress his future father-in-law?

There's something inherently funny about watching Greg become the guy who once made his life miserable.

Stiller and De Niro are back, along with Owen Wilson and Blythe Danner.

"Focker-in-Law" is rated PG-13 and opens in theaters Nov. 25.

Disney is once again hoping to get families to the theater over Thanksgiving weekend — but this time around, we're getting an original story rather than a sequel.

"Hexed" follows Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenager who discovers she has magical abilities. Those powers lead her and her mother (Rashida Jones) into a world of witches, where they discover there's a lot more to their family history than they realized.

The voice cast also includes Jodie Foster and Walton Goggins.

Disney has given us some pretty memorable Thanksgiving movies over the years, including "Frozen," "Moana" and "Encanto." We'll see if they can deliver another one.

"Hexed" is rated PG and opens in theaters Nov. 25.

If you'd rather spend the weekend in your sweatpants eating Thanksgiving leftovers, Apple TV has something new for you.

Based on the book by former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, "Way of the Warrior Kid" tells the story of Marc (Jude Hill), a young boy who struggles with bullies, school and his confidence.

When his uncle Jake (Chris Pratt), a Navy SEAL, comes to stay with the family for the summer, Marc gets an education in discipline, perseverance and what it actually means to be tough.

I'm getting some "The Karate Kid" vibes from this one, and I don't think that's a bad thing.

"Way of the Warrior Kid" is rated PG-13 and begins streaming on Apple TV on Nov. 25.

I'm guessing most of us have eaten our fair share of Hershey's chocolate, but how many of us actually know the story behind the name on the wrapper?

"Hershey" stars Finn Wittrock as Milton Hershey, and Alexandra Daddario as his wife, Kitty. The movie chronicles the couple's journey through business failures, personal struggles and the eventual creation of one of the most recognizable chocolate companies in the world.

But the story goes beyond chocolate.

There's something fascinating about discovering the people and stories behind the things we encounter almost daily and rarely give a second thought.

The film from Angel Studios looks like a fitting option for families looking for something uplifting this Thanksgiving weekend.

"Hershey" is rated PG and opens in theaters Nov. 25.

Now, something on the other end of the spectrum from great family Thanksgiving fare. This one includes Brad Pitt starring, Quentin Tarantino writing and David Fincher directing.

Pitt returns to the role that earned him an Academy Award in 2019's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." This time, it's 1977, and Cliff Booth has found work solving problems for some of Hollywood's biggest names. As you might imagine, some of those problems are a little outside the law.

Fincher and Tarantino have very distinct filmmaking styles, and I'm curious to see what happens when those two sensibilities collide.

This one is definitely not for the whole family, and you'll need to find an IMAX theater if you want to see it this weekend.

"The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" is rated R and begins an exclusive two-week IMAX run Nov. 25 before heading to Netflix on Dec. 23.

What else is in theaters?

If none of the new releases catches your attention, there are still some great options from earlier this month.

"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" and "I Play Rocky" both opened last weekend, and both were pleasant surprises for me. "Ebenezer" is also in theaters if you're ready to get a jump-start on Christmas, and "The Cat in the Hat" is another option for the younger members of the family.

Whatever you end up seeing, enjoy the long weekend, enjoy the movie, have one more helping, and take some time to make some memories with those you love.